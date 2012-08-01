By Kate Holton
| DORNEY, England
DORNEY, England Aug 1 The victory by Britain's
Heather Stanning and Helen Glover to secure the country's first
Olympic gold in a women's crew follows years of heavy funding,
an impressive talent programme and some training tricks from
their much-loved coach.
Robin Williams' methods included getting the pair to row
with their eyes closed to get a better feel for the boat and
placing a rubber bungee cord under the boat to increase the drag
and resistance.
While both those are quite common routines, Williams also
used to push the girls' boat along with his speedboat to show
them how fast it could move if they got their technique correct.
Unorthodox it may be, but it worked.
The duo powered to the line on Dorney Lake on Wednesday to
win Britain's first gold of the London Games and the first gold
for a British women's crew since the discipline was introduced
at the Olympics in 1976.
Softly spoken Williams described the experience of cycling
along the tow path to follow his crew as harrowing because there
was nothing more he could do. "You push them off the dock and
you hope you have done everything you can do," he told
reporters.
"It was fantastic seeing it unfold. It's quite nice on the
peleton because as your crew pushes out in front you start
overtaking (the other coaches)."
The success of the British pair reflects the strength of
rowing in the country, with Glover only starting to row four
years ago and Stanning two years before that.
Stanning, an army captain who may be sent to Afghanistan
next year, started racing with Glover in 2010 after the pair
missed out on qualifying for another boat.
TIPTOE TEST
Her partner was picked out to row at a talent identification
scheme in 2008 called Sporting Giants which is designed to
attract unusually tall people to certain sports. She qualified
after standing on tiptoes to get past the height limit.
Britain became the most successful rowing nation at the
Beijing Olympics and is expected to repeat that in London, after
the sport grew off the back of the success of five-times Olympic
champion Steve Redgrave and his partner Matthew Pinsent who
boosted the profile of the once-elite discipline.
It moved on to another level when the introduction of
funding from the National Lottery in the late 1990s allowed the
best rowers in the squad to become professional and train full
time.
"We've got a deep pool of women, there's a lot of talent in
the group and we've had a fantastic couple of years," said
Williams, who moved to work for the national team after winning
seven University Boat Races with Cambridge.
"The funding that rowing enjoys now is amazing and it allows
us to do an awful lot. We've got an army of people behind us. We
lack for nothing so there is a responsibility on us to produce
results."
Despite the impressive system, however, it had still taken a
British women's crew 36 years to win an Olympic gold medal.
The pair hope it will be the first of many.
Presented before a packed news conference hours after the
race, the beaming Britons told how they hoped their win would
give a lift to a sport that has long remained in the shadow of
that of their more successful male colleagues.
"I just really hope there will be a snowball effect," the
26-year-old Glover said. "I worked as a PE teacher I've seen how
inspired young people can be from watching sport be
entertaining, interesting and fun, so I really, really hope to
have the same effect."
