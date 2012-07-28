LONDON, July 28 Australia was the top qualifier
in heat 2 of the Olympic women's Rowing pair heats at the 2012
London Games on Saturday with a time of 7:01.60 at Eton Dorney
in London.
Results Table
Heat 2
1. Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7 minutes 1.60 seconds Q
2. New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:06.93 Q
3. China
Zhang Yage/Gao Yulan 7:13.38
4. South Africa
Naydene Smith/Lee-Ann Persse 7:14.31
5. Italy
Claudia Wurzel/Sara Bertolasi 7:21.44
Heat 1
1. Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 6:57.29 Q
2. U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 6:59.29 Q
3. Romania
Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:05.39
4. Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:10.28
5. Argentina
Laura Abalo/Gabriela Best 7:12.17