LONDON, Aug 1 Britain won the Olympic gold medal in
the women's Rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
Britain finished with a time of 7:27.13 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Britain's first gold medal of the games.
Australia won the silver with a time of 7:29.86 and New Zealand
won the bronze with a time of 7:30.19.
Britain now have five medals at the games with Australia
collecting their seventh and New Zealand collecting their
second.
Results Table
1. Britain
Helen Glover/Heather Stanning 7 minutes 27.13 seconds
2. Australia
Kate Hornsey/Sarah Tait 7:29.86
3. New Zealand
Juliette Haigh/Rebecca Scown 7:30.19
4. U.S.
Sara Hendershot/Sarah Zelenka 7:30.39
5. Romania
Georgeta Andrunache/Viorica Susanu 7:37.67
6. Germany
Kerstin Hartmann/Marlene Sinnig 7:42.06