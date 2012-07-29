By Kate Holton
DORNEY, England, July 29
DORNEY, England, July 29 Any member of the
United States men's eight hit by last minute nerves before their
Olympic rowing final will need to look no further than to the
right-hand bank and the lone figure of the rugged Mike Teti
perched on his bike.
The 55-year-old coach from Philadelphia has taken on near
legendary status in American rowing - breaking records, forming
winning crews and all with an unorthodox style.
On Wednesday, his crew will line up for the final of an
event that the United States has dominated in recent years, less
than a year after he returned to rescue a team which faced
missing out on the Games for the first time.
Told that his crew had attributed their comfortable victory
in the first heat on Saturday to Teti, he said it was because
they were scared of him.
"They looked pretty controlled, but that's the way they
are," he said. "I think there's seven engineers in there, so
they're kind of boring. They're methodical and systematic. It
makes me kind of nervous, I'm an Italian guy from Philadelphia."
One of ten children from an Italian-American family, who
discovered rowing at his local Catholic high school, Teti won a
bronze in the eight at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and finished
fourth in 1992.
He then turned his focus to coaching.
The blue riband eight event holds a special place in
American sport - the country won every Olympic final between
1920 and 1956. After missing out in 1960, it returned to win in
1964, before enduring a barren spell that lasted for 40 years.
That was only broken when Teti coached the U.S. boat to
victory in 2004, and in Beijing they won bronze. Results then
deteriorated when he left to coach the University of California.
BOOT CAMP
Much has been made in the American press of his style, with
a recent New Yorker profile describing him as a screamer, and a
profane one at that, who weeds out the weaker athletes by
forcing them to race off against each other.
"As the freshmen men's coach at Princeton, he played a role
not unlike that of a drill instructor in a Marine boot camp
-Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, from Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal
Jacket", comes to mind," it said.
"Not only would he bust your balls on the water, in terms of
the training, but he would also bust them off the water, by
getting in your head."
The tall coach who communicates with his crew through a bull
horn also likes to bring in athletes from different sports and,
according to the New Yorker, prefers rowers who have not come
through the once traditional route of Ivy League colleges.
But the affable Teti plays down the "ball-breaker" image.
"To me, it's about people, rowing isn't the NBA, it isn't
professional soccer," he said. "So I attempt to try and have
fun. Everyone else is out there working and we're driving around
in a motorboat in a beautiful lake. It's a pretty good gig.
"I was a solid C minus student. The furthest I'd ever been
was the Jersey shore and now I'm flying into different
countries, with opportunities that my family didn't have."
One person who knows what it feels like to train and race
under Teti is Bryan Volpenhein, another coach at the London
Games who sat in the stroke seat of both the Athens eight and
the Beijing crews.
"He has this reputation so you feel that if you can deal
with him and everything he puts you through, then you can handle
anything," he told Reuters, briefly removing his sunglasses to
concentrate on the subject. "You take confidence from him."
"He's very, very deliberate and everything is intentional.
He's not just going around and kicking chairs and throwing
tables, there's a reason for it. When I was an athlete I was
like, 'I'm never going to coach like that.' But I now find
myself saying things that he does all the time."
