(Adds details, reaction)
By Kate Holton and John Mehaffey
DORNEY, England Aug 3 Britain's Katherine
Grainger and New Zealand's Mahe Drysdale found redemption at the
Olympic regatta on Friday with two golden victories in front of
screaming fans on an emotional day at Dorney Lake.
The 36-year-old Grainger thrust her arms in the air in one
of the images of the competition as she crossed the line with
double sculls partner Anna Watkins to win the gold she had
craved since taking three silvers from the three previous Games.
Twenty minutes later, the popular Drysdale held on for gold
in the men's single sculls following his loss four years ago
when he was rowed through in the final metres of a race, having
been brought down by illness.
The two triumphs on a hot but windy course received a
roaring approval from the 25,000 fans who packed the grandstands
to see the two rowers finally claim their Olympic titles.
"I'm a bride at last," Grainger said after entering a press
conference to applause and wearing a Union flag draped on her
shoulders.
"(Had I not won) as a person and an individual, I would
still have been a happy, secure and safe, normal-ish person, but
as an athlete it would have always been the one I didn't get."
As the British pair stood on the podium, the sound of their
national anthem echoed across the lake and Grainger fought to
hold her emotions together.
The 36-year-old Scot was in the first British women's crew
to win an Olympic medal when she won silver in a quad in Sydney,
but the silvers she won in Athens and, particularly Beijing,
when she was pipped on the line, had meant the local fans were
rooting for her to win.
They got off to a fast start and slowly pulled away from
their nearest rivals, Australia, in a commanding performance
that could be Grainger's last at an Olympic regatta.
OLYMPIC DREAM
The rousing win set the scene for Drysdale in the last race
of the day. Having got off to a slower start, he gradually moved
through his fierce rival Ondrej Synek of the Czech Republic in a
display of controlled, powerful and elegant rowing.
"I've been working for this for 12 years," Drysdale told
reporters on the side of the lake, still struggling to breathe
and holding on to the rails for support. "Family and friends
watching. Amazing, I'll remember it for the rest of my life."
The five-times world champion had started the race as a
favourite with the well-informed crowd following a torrid time
in Beijing.
In that race, he had jumped out to a lead on Lake Shunyi and
held on until the final 100 metres of the 2,000 metre course
when he was overhauled by Olaf Tufte of Norway and Synek. A
vomiting Drysdale then had to be taken away for treatment and
later helped on to the podium to receive his bronze medal.
Signs of how hard the rowers push themselves were also in
evidence on Friday. Britain's Alan Campbell - who took bronze in
the single sculls - had to be helped out of the boat and was
supported by two officials as he asked to stand for the playing
of the British anthem for the women's double sculls.
He was later overwhelmed by emotion at his own medal
ceremony before the three medallists, who are friends, embraced.
One member of the bronze-winning Polish women's double
sculls team had to be taken to the podium in a wheelchair. She
also broke down as she received her medal.
The win for Drysdale topped a great day for New Zealand,
following the sight of the country's pair of Eric Murray and
Hamish Bond winning gold in one of the most comprehensive
displays of racing seen at an Olympic regatta.
They moved through a fast-starting French crew after 500
metres and then effortlessly pulled away from the rest of the
field with their long, relaxed stroke, winning by two lengths of
clear water and leaving the rest of the field to fight for the
remaining places. France took silver and Britain the bronze.
The 30-year-old Murray and Bond, 26, have looked untouchable
all season, regularly winning races by huge margins to make up
for their disappointing performance at the Beijing Games where
they missed the final as part of a four crew.
"Whatever happens in the future we know that we have
achieved," Bond said. "Now we're there and nobody can take it
away."
With another gold medal won on Thursday by the men's double,
the performance confirms New Zealand as one of the strongest
rowing nations around. Alongside Britain.
The host nation, which won the women's pair on Wednesday and
has a bronze and a silver, also picked up two bronzes on Friday
and its rowers are favourites to add to that medal collection in
three more events on Saturday.
Germany won the other Olympic gold up for grabs on Friday,
beating a young Croatian crew in the men's quad scull.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)