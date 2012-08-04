(Adds quotes, details)

By Kate Holton and Toby Davis

DORNEY, England Aug 4 British rowing won two Olympic gold medals in 20 minutes on Saturday when the men's four beat fierce rivals Australia and the women's lightweight double shocked even themselves to take the title in thrilling scenes on Dorney Lake.

Confirming their position as the strongest rowing nation in the world, the British team then looked like they would make it three out of three when the lightweight men's double stormed off the start to lead for the majority of their final.

With 30,000 ecstatic fans screaming the popular duo on, Mark Hunter and Zac Purchase sprinted for the line but were left disconsolate when Denmark came through them in the final metres of a 2,000 metre course.

Drama then followed as an exhausted Hunter had to be carried out of his boat to lie almost unconscious on the ground before Britain's most successful rower Steve Redgrave left his position providing punditry for the BBC to pull Hunter to his feet and walk him up and down the pontoon.

Despite the disappointment, the haul of four gold medals, two silver and three bronze medals won by the British rowing team make the London 2012 Games the most successful Olympics for a British squad.

As things stand, if the national rowing team was a country they would have been eighth in the overall Olympic medal table, behind Italy but ahead of North Korea.

"We'd been under a lot of pressure to carry on the coxless four tradition and we've done it, this is wonderful," Britain's Alex Gregory told the BBC after clambering out of the boat to hug his three team mates.

"My son will be able to take the medal into school and say my dad's an Olympic champion."

Britain powered off the start in the men's four final which had been dubbed an "Ashes" clash on a par with the cricketing rivalry between the two countries. They took an early lead against the normally fast-starting Australians and then clung on to the finish.

The commanding performance followed days of tough talking from the Australian boat and gave Britain a fourth consecutive win in the men's four. The win by just over a second also denied Drew Ginn the chance to become the first Australian to win gold in four Olympic Games.

As the two crews went over the line the British threw their arms in the air before blowing kisses to the crowds and pumping their fists. The Australians fell back into their boat and held their heads in their hands. The two crews later congratulated each other on the side of the lake.

UTTER DISBELIEF

Twenty minutes later the British fans were on their feet again as Katherine Copeland and Sophie Hosking rowed through the favourites to win the lightweight women's double by a length.

The duo looked to be in utter disbelief as they crossed the line and needed confirmation from the big screen before they hugged each other and stood up in the boat to accept the applause.

"It is literally unbelievable," Copeland said, still gasping for breath on the bank. "When you see other people winning gold medals I didn't see myself as one of them, I can't believe I've just won."

The stunning start to the final day of medals set the scene perfectly for Purchase and Hunter to defend the title they won in Beijing, but there was drama early in the race when Purchase's seat broke in the first 100 metres.

With the fault happening so early in the race the umpire was able to halt the final and bring the boats back to the startline, while the coaches of the British boat worked to frantically fix the seat with a screw driver.

The British boat then fired off the start and held a half a length lead for 1,900 metres of the 2,000 metre race. Having given so much to the fast start they then fought in vain to hold off the Danish boat of Mads Rasmussen and Rasmus Quist.

As Hunter lay flat on the pontoon, the British national anthem echoed around the lake as the medal ceremony took place for the women's double.

"I'm really gutted," Purchase said. "We were so close, for days weeks, months, years," he said, before tailing off.

The Czech Republic's Miroslava Knapkova won the last final of the day in the women's single scull in one of the most dominant performances of the regatta. Denmark's unheralded Fie Udby Erichsen took silver and Australia's Kim Crow the bronze, to add to the silver she won in the double on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Alison Williams; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)