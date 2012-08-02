LONDON Aug 2 Turn on the Olympics and spot a
royal.
From the opening ceremony when Queen Elizabeth appeared to
parachute in, to the equestrian ring where her granddaughter
Zara Phillips won a silver medal, to the spectator stands where
royals cheer on Team GB - the British royals are out in force.
Sports analysts said royal involvement with sports events
helped strengthen the bond with the common man, and this would
be aided at London by young A-listers, princes William, Harry,
and Kate Middleton, dressing down and sitting with the crowds.
It is not just the younger royals or the just British ones
who are showing their support.
The queen's husband, Prince Philip, was in the boxing arena
on Thursday enjoying the action, waving to a few spectators.
Former South African Olympic swimmer Princess Charlene of
Monaco - fists pumping as triumphantly as any ordinary fan - was
in the crowd with husband Prince Albert, himself a five-time
Olympian in the bobsleigh, to see South Chad le Clos snatching
the 200 metres butterfly for South Africa earlier in the week.
Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife
Princess Maxima were also photographed in orange cheering during
the women's beach volleyball between the Netherlands and
Argentina, as well as in the stands of the aquatic centre.
"There is a long tradition in history dating back to the
Roman Empire of the royal elite being on show at sporting events
and participating with everyone else," said Martin Polley, an
Olympic historian and sport lecturer at Southampton University.
"Sport is a great leveller and we are most certainly seeing
this at London. It does the royals no end of good."
Polley said this tradition at the Olympics dated back to the
first modern games in Athens in 1896 when founder, Pierre de
Coubertin, involved aristocracy to give the event prestige.
This link remains strong with a long list of royals both
competing and involved with the Games over the past century.
Currently 12 of 105 members on the International Olympic
Committee are royal.
At the opening ceremony too, the VIP box was a Who's Who of
world royals including Belgium's Crown Prince Philippe,
Denmark's Queen Margrethe, Luxembourg's Grand Duke Henri,
Malaysia's King Abdul Halim, Tonga's Crown Prince Tupuoto'a
Ulukalala, an d Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf.
ROYAL COMPETITORS
Spain's Queen Sofia was among the 60,000-strong opening
crowd, a former Olympian herself who sailed for Greece at the
1960 Games.
Phillips, 31, was only the second British royal to compete
at an Olympics - following her mother Princess Anne who rode at
the 1976 Montreal Games - and the first to win a medal, being
presented with a team silver by her mother.
But she joins a royal line to compete at the Olympics where
equestrian and sailing tend to be the sports of kings. Saudi
Arabia's Prince Abdullah is also competing at London in
equestrian events after also competing at Beijing in 2008.
The first royals to compete were in 1900 in Paris when
Count Hermann Alexandre de Pourtales, from an old Huguenot
family of Switzerland, won gold and silver medals in sailing
with his wife, Countess Helene de Pourtales, in his crew.
At Stockholm in 1912, Prince Friedrich Karl of Prussia, a
German prince, won bronze in team horse jumping.
Norway's Crown Prince Olav, who became king in 1957, won
gold in sailing at the 1928 Amsterdam Games while his son, King
Harald from 1991, sailed for Norway in 1964, 1968 and 1972.
Queen Sofia's brother, Constantine II of Greece competed as
Crown Prince Constantine at Rome in 1960, winning a gold medal.
He was king until the Greek monarchy was abolished in 1973.
Her husband, Spain's King Juan Carlos, sailed for Spain in
1972, three years before becoming king and both of their
children, Infanta Cristina and Crown Prince Felipe have sailed
for Spain at an Olympics.
Princess Haya of Jordan rode at Sydney in 2000.
Denmark's Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg
won bronze in the team dressage at Beijing while Saudi Arabia's
Prince Faisal Alshalan and Prince Abdullah Bin Miteb rode for
their country.
Rebecca Hopkins, managing director of sports PR agency ENS
Ltd, said Olympic involvement would add to the rising popularity
of the British royal family whose efforts to "rebrand" and put
an emphasis on younger royals is paying off.
She said the younger royals brushing shoulders with sports
fans at the Olympics could only help as did the lack of royal
boxes at Olympic venues as it put them with a normal crowd.
"They're going to a range of events, sporting Team GB
colours and really look they are enjoying it," said Hopkins.
"It has got to be good for them and good for sport."
Olympic organisers and Buckingham Palace declined to comment
on security arrangements for royals visiting the Olympics.
Polley said heads of state tried to also jump onto the
Olympics bandwagon and the event played an important role in
bringing them together with other leaders in an informal way.
The 1992 Barcelona Games, held in the shadow of the collapse
of the Berlin Wall and the release of Nelson Mandela, saw
Mandela and Cuba's Fidel Castro among attending dignitaries.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in London
to attend the judo at the Games and meet British Prime Minister
David Cameron.
"A lot of the presence of these dignitaries at the Olympics
is about behind-the-scenes talks or so-called conversations in
the margin," said Polley.
(Editing by Alison Williams)