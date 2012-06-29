By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 As top athletes gain followers
ahead of the London Olympics, another elite group starring at
the Games is also rising in popularity - Britain's royal family
- following a tradition for the Olympics to strengthen bonds
between royalty and the people.
Queen Elizabeth, who is enjoying her highest level of public
satisfaction in 20 years following her Diamond Jubilee
celebrations this month, will open the Olympics on July 27 and
her equestrian granddaughter, Zara Phillips, is competing.
Phillips, 31, is only the second British royal to compete at
an Olympics and follows in the footsteps of her mother, Princess
Anne, who rode for Britain at the 1976 Montreal Games. Her
father, Captain Mark Phillips, also competed twice for Britain.
While royalty is not usually associated with international
sporting competitions, the list of royals competing and involved
with the Olympics over the past century is long. Currently 12 of
105 members on the International Olympic Committee are royal.
Royal and sports historians said the tradition for royals
and heads of state to play a part dated back to Athens in 1896
when the founder of the modern Olympics, Pierre de Coubertin,
ensured the aristocracy was involved to give the event prestige
and credibility.
"Since the start of the modern Olympics, most heads of state
have made a big deal about being seen at the Olympics," Martin
Polley, an Olympic historian and senior lecturer in sport at
Southampton University, told Reuters.
"Democracies, dictatorships and monarchies like to be on
display. The Olympics gives the king, queen and other members of
royal families the chance to be seen sharing the same activities
as everyone else and coming together as a nation - although
there is still a clear demarcation in roles."
SPORTS OF KINGS
Phillips may only be the second British royal to compete but
she is the latest in a line of royals at the Olympics where
horse-riding and sailing have proven to be the sports of kings.
The first royal competitors emerged in 1900 in Paris.
Australian sport scientist Rob Wood, who runs the website
topendsports.com, said his research found the first royal
competitors were Count Hermann Alexandre de Pourtales, from an
old Huguenot family of Switzerland, who won gold and silver
medals in sailing with his wife, Countess Helene de Pourtales,
in his crew. She was one of the first women Olympians and female
medallists.
Greece's Count Alexander Mercati competed in golf in 1900.
At Stockholm in 1912, Prince Friedrich Karl of Prussia, a
German prince, won bronze in a team horse jumping and Russia's
Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich also competed in equestrian.
Norway's Crown Prince Olav, who became king in 1957, won
gold in sailing at the 1928 Amsterdam Games while his son, King
Harald from 1991, sailed for Norway in 1964, 1968 and 1972.
Constantine II of Greece competed as Crown Prince
Constantine at the Rome Games in 1960, winning a gold medal. He
was king from 1964 until the Greek monarchy was abolished in
1973.
His sister, now Queen Sofia of Spain, sailed for Greece in
the 1960 Olympics while her husband Juan Carlos, King of Spain,
sailed for Spain in 1972, three years before becoming king.
Their daughter, Infanta Cristina, sailed for Spain at the
1988 Seoul Games while their son, Crown Prince Felipe,
represented Spain in Barcelona in 1992, again in sailing.
Princess Haya of Jordan rode at Sydney in 2000.
ROYAL AFICIONADOS
Denmark's Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg
was in team dressage at Beijing 2008, winning bronze, while
Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal Alshalan and Prince Abdullah Bin
Miteb also competed in equestrian.
The most notable royal in the Winter Games is Prince Albert
of Monaco, an IOC member since 1985, who is a five-time winter
Olympian in bob-sledding.
"Some sports, like equestrian and sailing, do have a number
of royal aficionados and there has been a quite number of royal
competitors but not many royal medallists," said Carolyn Harris,
a royal historian with a PhD from Queen's University, Canada.
"But sport is something the younger royals have always shown
interest in and promoted and we are seeing this with the British
royals now, particularly Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry."
Rebecca Hopkins, managing director of sports PR agency ENS
Ltd, said Olympic involvement could only add to the rising
popularity of the British royal family whose efforts to
"rebrand" and put an emphasis on younger royals is paying off.
A Ipsos Mori poll this month found 90 percent of people were
pleased with the Queen's work compared to 75 percent in 1992,
the Queen's famous "annus horribilis" when two royal marriages
broke down, including that of Prince Charles and Princess Diana,
one royal marriage ended in divorce, and a fire destroyed large
sections of Windor Castle.
This satisfaction level fell to 66 percent in 1998, the year
after Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris.
"The Olympics is something they can do that is apolitical,"
Hopkins told Reuters. "With Zara Phillip competing as well, it
is a good story for the royal family."
(Editing by Patrick Johnston)