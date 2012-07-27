(Adds Kremlin confirming Putin will attend)
MOSCOW, July 27 Russian President Vladimir Putin
and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will attend the 2012 London
Olympics and meet British Prime Minister David Cameron, Russian
authorities said on Friday.
The Kremlin said Putin would make a "short working visit" to
Britain on Aug. 2 to see Cameron and take in some Olympic
events. Medvedev's office said he would fly to London on Friday
and lead the official Russian delegation.
It will be Putin's first visit to Britain in nine years, but
any efforts to smooth long-strained ties will be complicated by
deep differences over Syria.
Relations between the two nations have been troubled for
years by disputes ranging from espionage to human rights. Russia
and Britain remain at odds over the 2006 death from radiation
poisoning in London of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko.
Cameron is likely to press Putin and Medvedev over Syria.
Russia has frustrated efforts by Western nations to put more
pressure on President Bashar al-Assad to end 16 months of
bloodshed, blocking three U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Cameron had earlier confirmed Putin would visit Britain
during the Olympics, saying they would watch part of the judo
competition together.
Medvedev, heading to Britain on Friday to attend the
Olympics opening ceremony, will watch a women's volleyball match
between Russia and Britain on Saturday and meet Russian
athletes, his office said in a statement.
Russia's president until Putin returned to the top office in
May and appointed his protege to the number two post, Medvedev
will meet Cameron during a reception for foreign dignitaries on
behalf of Queen Elizabeth on Friday.
Russia hopes its 436 competitors will make it to third place
in London's overall medals table with expectations running high
for pole vault queen Yelena Isinbayeva and middle-distance
runner Yuri Borzakovsky, among others.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Steve Gutterman
and Matt Falloon)