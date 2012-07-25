By Gennady Fyodorov
| MOSCOW, July 25
MOSCOW, July 25 Unlike previous years, Russia
has set relatively modest goals for the 2012 Games, hoping to
match its medal haul of four years ago and cling to a
third-place finish in London.
With most of the state's attention and financial resources
directed toward the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, some local
media have even dubbed them "the transition Games".
Seeing their national soccer team flop at Euro 2012 and
fearing the worst, Russia's Olympic bosses have tried to lower
expectations, saying third place over-all is the best they could
hope for in London.
Alexander Zhukov, president of the national Olympic
Committee (ROC), said Russia would aim for at least 23 gold
medals to match its tally in Beijing where it finished a distant
third behind China and the United States in the medals table.
"Of course, we'd love to challenge for the top spot but you
have to be realistic," Zhukov told local media last week.
"Realistically, our goal would be to hold on to that third
place, especially with Britain (fourth in Beijing) expected to
significantly increase their medal haul on home soil."
Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko, mindful of the consequences
previous bosses had to pay for past Olympic failures, was even
more forthright.
Leonid Tyagachyov, Zhukov's predecessor as ROC chief, and
deputy sports minister Gennady Alyoshin, Mutko's right-hand man,
were forced to resign following Russia's dismal showing at the
2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
NATIONAL TRAGEDY
"It would not be a national tragedy if we finish fourth in
London," said Mutko before the team's official send-off in the
Kremlin over the weekend.
Russia is sending a 436-strong team to London, including
several proven campaigners such as pole vault queen Yelena
Isinbayeva, middle-distance runner Yuri Borzakovsky and modern
pentathlete Andrei Moiseyev as well as Olympic newcomers like
tennis player Maria Sharapova and gymnast Viktoria Komova.
Isinbayeva and Moiseyev will each aim for their third
consecutive Olympic title, while 2004 champion Borzakovsky, now
a veteran at 31, will try to upset Kenyan 800-metre world record
holder David Rudisha over the two laps.
The Russians can also count on their usually strong teams in
boxing, wrestling, weightlifting and synchronized swimming, with
Anastasia Davydova going for her fifth gold after sweeping both
of the synchro titles (duet and team) in Athens and Beijing.
Sharapova said she was looking forward to competing in her
first Games after failing to qualify in 2004 and missing the
2008 edition with a shoulder injury.
"Since I was a little girl I have dreamed of taking part in
the Olympics, having watched it on television back home," said
the French Open champion, who was given the honour of carrying
the country's flag at Friday's opening ceremony.
Sharapova will also be glad to return to her favourite green
lawns of Wimbledon, where she won her first grand slam title as
a virtually unknown 17-year-old in 2004.
Komova, 17, will be going for her first global title in
North Greenwich after narrowly losing the women's individual
all-around crown at last year's world championships in Tokyo.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)