LONDON Aug 2 Gone are the Beluga caviar parties
and ostentation that marked the arrival of Russia's billionaire
barons onto the world stage: the new cool for real oligarchs is
a much more modest mingling among the common people.
At least that's how metals magnate Vladimir Potanin, with a
fortune of $14.5 billion and ranked as Russia's fourth richest
man, sees it.
When asked about the garish ways of some fellow businessmen,
the 51-year-old tycoon said: "I am so cool and tough that I
don't need guards."
"The really cool and tough people are not those who go
everywhere with hundreds of bodyguards - the really cool and
tough guys are the ones who go without their bodyguards," said
Potanin, who owns a 30-percent stake in Norilsk Nickel
, the world's largest nickel and palladium producer.
Potanin, who sat with the crowds in ordinary seats while
attending four days of swimming, basketball, volleyball and
handball at the Games, said lavish displays of wealth were
insulting and distasteful.
"It is not good to demonstrate your luxury and your wealth:
to rub it in the faces of others is insulting," he told Reuters
in an interview. "So you should be modest, try not to insult
people by showing that you can do what they cannot."
Though he quipped that he drew the line at using London's
public transport system, Potanin's decision to dispense with the
VIP boxes indicates at least some of Russia's billionaires may
be starting to take on the more understated code favoured by the
established wealthy in Europe, North America and Asia.
Driven in part by a need to appease President Vladimir
Putin's distaste for public displays of oligarch opulence, the
modesty marks a new stage in the roller coaster history of
Russia's most powerful post-Soviet tycoons.
'BLUE-BLOODED OLIGARCH'
Potanin's privileged upbringing as the son of a high-ranking
Soviet trade official and an education at Moscow's elite
diplomatic academy have always set him apart from some of the
more showy tycoons, many of whom started off trading theatre
tickets, Lada cars and fake Levi's jeans on the streets.
"It is not so much that I am a blue blooded oligarch: I just
don't feel like an oligarch," Potanin said in the hour-long
interview at one of London's most exclusive hotels where double
rooms costs 400 pounds ($630) a night.
"I am here not as an oligarch, I am here as an ordinary,
regular spectator and I sit in the normal seats with the crowd.
I have the same tickets as you do and I follow the same
procedure as you," he said.
Building fortunes as the Soviet Union crumbled, a small
group of tycoons known as the oligarchs convinced the Kremlin
under late President Boris Yeltsin to give them control over
some of the biggest oil and metals companies in the world.
The privatisation deals gave Potanin and other tycoons the
national champions of a former superpower, propelling them into
the league of the world's super rich and earning them the
enduring dislike of millions of impoverished Russians.
But if the 1990s were the time of often dangerous takeover
battles in the wilds of Siberia, the 2000s were when Russia's
billionaires signalled to the world that they had returned as
high rollers almost a century since Russian aristocrats had
dazzled Europe with gambling and sumptuous displays of wealth.
Roman Abramovich, whose fortune is estimated at $12.2
billion, purchased Chelsea Football Club in west London in 2003
showing the Russians had arrived. More followed.
With splendid fortunes and pasts as mysterious as Scott
Fitzgerald's Great Gatsby, Russians became the stuff of legend
and ridicule as the biggest spenders in cities such as London,
where the trend prompted the terms 'Londongrad' or
'Moskva-on-Thames'.
The extravagance of Russia's rich abroad even became a
source of pride among some Muscovites: Russia may have lost an
empire, but at least its richest could still outspend the best
of the West.
PRIVATISATIONS
The mastermind behind the loans for shares auctions of the
1990s said that ostentatious displays of wealth were insulting
for millions of Russians who missed out on the privatisations.
"Many people say the privatisation was unfair: that is true
- it was unfair. That is a fact: some people became rich and
others did not. Unfair does not mean illegal but it was
inevitably unfair," Potanin said.
"I am not trying to say that I am poor and that I don't like
beautiful things. But I don't like luxury for luxury sake or in
the sense of showing off luxury," said Potanin, who owns a
75-metre yacht.
Potanin is not alone.
While the oligarchs still live in adrenaline bubbles of
splendour that would test the nerves of most mortals, the
richest are trying -- at least in public -- to portray a more
conservative face to the world.
Vladimir Lisin, Russia's second richest man with a $15.9
billion fortune, is an avid hunter who prefers Cuban cigars and
clay pigeons to showing off in public.
Others Russian billionaires take extreme driving holidays
rather than bathing on the decks of lavish yachts.
Even Mikhail Prokhorov, the whiz-kid of Russian finance and
Potanin's partner for 15 years, has reinvented himself as a
politician with an "obsession" about Russia's future and a plan
to put it on the right track.
Prokhorov, ranked as Russia's 7th richest man and its most
eligible bachelor, was detained briefly in a French ski resort
in a prostitution probe in 2007. He was released without charge.
Russia's 96 billionaires control fortunes worth a total of
$376.1 billion, or a little under one fifth of Russia's $2.0
trillion economy, while China, whose $7.8 trillion economy is
more than three times as big as Russia's, has 95 billionaires.
CHINA'S OLYMPICS?
Potanin, one of the biggest investors behind the Sochi 2014
Winter Olympics with a $2.5 billion commitment, said the biggest
surprises of the London Olympics had been the strength of the
Chinese team, which so far has the most gold medals.
"We all knew they have been preparing themselves for
swimming because there was a lack of medals for China in
swimming. But I frankly speaking never thought they could be so
successful," said Potanin.
When asked whether the strength of China at the Olympics
merely fitted a wider growth of Chinese economic and political
power, Potanin said: "Yes, that is true. But each time when we
see it, it is surprising."
The world's 46th richest man, who said he did about 10 hours
of exercise a week including jogging, stretching and Chinese
Qigong exercises, said he hoped Russia would be among the top
three medal winners at the Sochi Winter Olympics.
"We will not be number one: our aim is to be among the top
three, that is realistic," he said.
"We used to have a powerful machine in sport, then there was
nothing for 10 years. Now we are relaunching this machine - but
when a powerful machine stops, it is very difficult to make it
run again."
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
