By Ori Lewis
| BEIT YANNAY, Israel, June 18
BEIT YANNAY, Israel, June 18 Kiteboarding is "10
times more dangerous" that windsurfing and the decision to
include the sport in the 2016 Olympics is a big mistake, a
leading kitesurfing expert has told Reuters.
The International Sailing Federation (ISAF) announced the
decision to include men's and women's kiteboarding at the
expense of windsurfing last month, describing it as a "fantastic
addition" for the 2016 Games.
However, Israel's Amit Inbar, who runs a kitesurfing school,
said the ISAF did not appreciate how dangerous the sport was.
"I think they have made a very big mistake because I think
the people at ISAF don't really understand the implications of
the decision ... and the dangers of the sport," said Inbar.
Inbar, who represented Israel in windsurfering at the
Barcelona and Sydney Games, said there was a real possibility of
competitors being seriously injured or killed, particularly at
race starts, and when battling for position around marker buoys.
"People have died in kitesurfing ... I'm really scared that
we are going to see some very bad accidents ... it is 10 times
more dangerous than windsurfing," he added.
Inbar said around 130 people had been killed in the sport
worldwide and told how he recovered a kitesurfer's finger from
the beach after it was severed by a kite cord.
"A kite has a lot of energy and there are many things that
can go wrong ... if you put 100 kites on a course, the lines in
strong winds can be like knives and at the start there are many
chances for lines tangle."
While the decision to raise the profile of kiteboarding was
the best thing he could have hoped for in a commercial sense, it
would not benefit sailing.
"For me, business wise, it was a magical decision, because
for the last 12 years I have been working in and teaching kite
surfing, but as a guy who has raced in windsurfing in the
Olympics, this was a very poor decision and I really hope it
will be changed soon," he said.
'NOTHING SEXY
Windsurfing supporters have not given up hope of the
decision being reversed at the ISAF annual conference in Ireland
in November where a final vote will be taken.
Inbar said the decision to include kiteboarding was based on
sailing chiefs' hopes of making the Olympics more sexy, but he
said it would not be the case.
"Kitesurfing at the Olympics will be the same as
windsurfing: sailing around markers, no jumping, nothing sexy,
or all the crazy stuff kite surfers do ... at the end of the day
it will be exactly the same," he added.
Proponents of kiteboarding said the sport's visual appeal,
portability and accessibility were ideal to get athletes from
emerging economies involved.
ISAF Vice President Low Teo Ping told Reuters last month he
believed there would be a tremendous boost particularly from the
non-traditional sailing countries in Asia.
Israel's sailing chief Yehuda Maayan, however, said ISAF's
decision to dump windsurfing in favour of kiteboarding came
about as a result of an error by the Spanish delegate to the
Melbourne meeting where the vote was held last month.
Maayan had told Reuters delegates were probably confused or
didn't understand the motion because of language difficulties.
The Spanish Sailing Federation has since admitted its
mistake saying its representative voted in favour of
kiteboarding in error.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)