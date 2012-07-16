(This is the first in a series of stories about the science
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 16 When Pheidippides ran 26 miles
(42.195 kms) from the Battle of Marathon with news of the
Greeks' victory over the Persians, he hadn't consulted any of
the era's leading scientists on whether he should wear shoes,
carbo-load, or do weeks of interval training.
Given that the first "marathon" runner collapsed and died as
soon as he delivered his news, maybe he should have. But modern
athletes don't make the same mistake.
Scientists, engineers, and technology gurus make crucial
contributions to the Olympic Games, bringing fresh insight to
coaches and athletes at each new round of the international
competition. Knowledge gained in the four years since the
Beijing Summer Games, from swimming to the discus throw, will
help guide performance strategies in London later this month.
"Sport is a laboratory for science," said Adrian Bejan,
professor of mechanical engineering at Duke University in
Durham, N.C. "Knowing the principles empowers the athletes and
coaches, showing them how they should train and what techniques
to use. Everyone is interested in knowing the secret to
outstanding performance, and the secret is science."
Equipment does not play nearly as important a role in the
summer Olympics as it does in winter, where bobsleds and skates,
skis and luges reign. But it is crucial to one of the Games'
biggest crowd-pleasers: swimming.
The hydrodynamics wizards at Speedo, part of the Pentland
Group, have jettisoned the "dermal denticles" they put on
swimsuits in 2000, tiny hydrofoils that were meant to emulate
shark skin. This year, they debuted the "Fastskin3" system: a
combination of cap, goggles and suit that streamlines swimmers
into the closest thing to a barracuda this side of the ocean.
If swimmers do not break Olympic or world records, it will
not be for lack of effort from the engineers at Myrtha Pools, a
division of A&T Europe S.p.a. They have designed new features to
prevent waves at the water's surface and currents below from
increasing drag on the swimmers, which slows their speed. Seven
Myrtha pools installed in the Aquatics Centre promise the
fastest water ever.
For sports scientists focused on bodies, not gear, the work
can range from analyzing the speed and strength components of
the long jump to the most efficient execution of a back 2-1/2
somersault dive with two-and-a-half twists off the 10 meter
board.
Biomechanics, the study of the forces exerted on and by a
body, has shown that take-off speed is the single greatest
determinant of distance in the long-jump and triple-jump:
increasing take-off speed by 10 percent should increase distance
10 percent. But strength also matters, since the greater the
force with which the jumper pushes down on the ground, the
farther she should fly.
Athletes will be advised to train differently, says Adrian
Lees, emeritus professor at Liverpool John Moores University and
a long-time advisor to British track and field, depending on
whether speed or strength is their greater asset.
Australia, Britain, China, Germany, Canada and the
Netherlands lead the way in sports science, according to an
envious Peter Vint, director of high performance at the United
States Olympic Committee. "In terms of sports science, they have
the models other countries aspire to," says Vint.
SPRINTING JUMPERS, CROUCHING RUNNERS
Biomechanics has also shown that the height cleared in the
pole vault is proportional to the take-off speed squared,
causing vaulters to hone their sprinting skills as much as their
technique. And it has found that a relay sprinter will do no
better from a crouching start. Taking this to heart, France's
men's 4x100 meter relay team starts from a stand.
But science does not always find its way into practice:
other relay teams retain the crouch, physics be damned.
"There are psychological factors," sighed biomechanics
expert Aki Salo of the University of Bath, an advisor to British
track and field. "If elite athletes feel they get a better start
from the crouch, it is difficult to get them to change their
mind."
Just as science can improve athletes' performance, so it can
increase spectators' enjoyment.
Those watching gymnasts or divers perform a mid-air twist
may notice how they position their arms. The arms start out
extended to an athlete's sides. As she initiates the somersault,
one arm goes straight up and the other straight down. This
asymmetry induces the twist, explains biomechanical engineer
Jill McNitt-Gray of the University of Southern California.
Similarly, when an athlete sets up for the high jump,
understanding how a tight curve in the approach translates into
height makes the performance that much more meaningful. The
maneuver is known as the Fosbury flop, named after Dick Fosbury
who used it to win gold in Mexico City in 1968.
Biomechanics can assure fans of Jamaica's Usain Bolt that if
he trails after 20, 40, or even 60 meters in the 100 meters
sprint, he is not necessarily in trouble. The most successful
sprinters in recent years have been long and lean, according to
a 2011 study led by Alan Nevill of England's University of
Wolverhampton, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Sports
Sciences.
Bolt, who holds the 100 meters record of 9.58 set in 2009,
stands 6 feet, 5 inches. His legs are so long that 41 strides
taken him the lenght of the race, not the 44 strides his rivals
average. But the most explosive sprinters tend to have shorter
legs, which accelerate more quickly and move faster than longer
legs. That is why Bolt almost never leads at the midway point.
"Taller, linear sprinters are at a disadvantage in the first
50 meters or so," said Nevill. "But a sprinter can maintain his
top speed only for 50 to 60 meters." In the last 40 to 60
meters, as the explosive runner's stride frequency falls, a
longer stride lets the taller runner catch up and pull away.
As many as nine million spectators are expected to cheer the
London Olympians, including royals and celebrities and
politicians, with another 4 billion watching on social media and
television. But Isaac Newton, too, will be very much in
evidence, as athletes try to spin his physics into gold.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg)