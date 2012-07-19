Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
July 19 When the world's athletes gather at the London Olympic Games later this month, many will look to the latest insights in sports science to help guide their performance.
Reuters has prepared an eight-part series on the science of the Games to run daily from July 16-22. Below are the latest stories in the series:
HOCHFILZEN, Austria, Feb 17 Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.