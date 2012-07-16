(This is the second in a series of stories about the science
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, July 16 While most spectators at
London's Aquatics Centre will be watching the swimmers and the
clock to see whether records are being set in the 50 meters
pool, engineers and scientists will have their eyes on the lane
dividers. If the hundreds of discs are spinning like mad, expect
history to be made.
The competition pool, from Britain's Devin Consulting, is
"one of the most technologically advanced pools ever built,"
says the U.S. National Science Foundation, which funds research
on the hydrodynamics behind "fast water".
"You want to eliminate any ambient (water) energy that
impedes a swimmer's motion," said John Ireland, manager of
technical services for Myrtha Pools, a division of A&T Europe
S.p.a., which designed the pools for the U.S. Olympic trials.
Both underwater currents and surface waves that run counter
to swimmers' direction of motion slow them down like a head wind
does an airplane. Those effects can be offset by making a pool
deep and wide, said Ireland.
"The larger a body of water and the further away the
reflective surfaces; the better the pool is at absorbing
energy," Ireland said.
FINA, the international swimming federation, mandates
minimum pool dimensions. For London, the main competition pool
will exceed the 2-meter required depth by a full meter.
Overflow gutters will swallow waves the swimmers generate.
"When the swimmers' surge waves hit the edge, gutters let the
water go over the edge and dissipate instead of reflecting,
which would add to the water turbulence," said Ireland.
The circulation system, which in backyard pools just keeps
the water clean, will also contribute to the fast water. It will
be adjusted so the water level remains as constant as possible,
minimizing the "bounce-back" the creates turbulence.
Waves are basically just wet, moving energy, so minimizing
them requires sucking up that energy rather than allowing it to
continue bouncing around. Here's where the lane dividers come
in. Whenever a wave hits them, the discs strung along their
length spin. That quells the waves by channeling their energy
into turning the discs, preventing the waves from propagating.
If all goes as planned, even with Americans Michael Phelps
and Missy Franklin, Australian Stephanie Rice and their rivals
all churning up the water like so many human paddle-wheel boats,
the surface should be nearly as calm as a pond on windless day.
