* Airspace restriction covers London, southeast England
* Fighter jets, helicopters will intercept rogue craft
* Government says no specific threat
By Michael Holden
LONDON, July 13 Britain's air force will be on
standby to shoot down any rogue aircraft over London from
Saturday under tight new restrictions being enforced two weeks
ahead of the Olympic Games.
Security surrounding the Olympics has made the headlines
this week after Britain was forced to deploy 3,500 extra troops
to fill an embarrassing last-minute shortfall in private
security staff.
On Friday, Britain's Royal Air Force warned planes that
stray into the protected zone could ultimately be shot down.
"As a last resort, we do have lethal force as an option,"
said Air Vice-Marshal Stuart Atha, the commander of Olympic Air
Security.
British security forces are on high alert ahead of the Games
which start on July 27, just over seven years after suicide
bombers killed 52 people in coordinated attacks in London.
Under the new rules, from Saturday all planes, from
commercial airliners to single-seat craft, hang gliders and even
model aircraft must adhere to strict regulations to fly across
much of southeast England.
There will also be an outright ban for planes over central
London and the Olympic Park, other than those using the
capital's Heathrow and City airports and a few other exceptions.
Planes will be monitored by military air traffic controllers
while teams of ground observers will keep watch for unauthorised
craft.
Typhoon fighter jets and military helicopters carrying
snipers will be despatched to intercept any suspicious planes
and guide them away from the Olympic Park.
Those that do not respond to a series of warnings, such as
flares and written messages, could ultimately be shot down.
"There are a range of measures by which we try to understand
what is happening involving the helicopters and the fast jets,"
Atha told reporters on Friday at RAF Northolt, where the
Typhoons are based.
"We intervene, we make absolutely clear of our presence and
hopefully that resolves the situation," Atha said. He said the
decision to down any planes would be taken by "the highest level
of government".
Four Typhoons will be on standby with a pilot in the cockpit
of one of the jets at all times, able to intercept any intruders
into the restricted zone within minutes.
Batteries of ground air defences armed with Rapier and
Starstreak missiles have been set up in six locations around
London, a plan that has angered people living nearby.
"We are not suggesting there is any particular threat or
risk to the Games that we know about," said a spokesman for the
Home Office, the government ministry responsible for domestic
security.
"Nor are we suggesting that the airspace restrictions we
have asked for are based on any specific threat."
The Civil Aviation Authority said it had carried out its
largest education process ever to inform pilots of the
restrictions, which will last for a month but would not impact
scheduled commercial flights according to officials.
Pilots that breach the restricted zone face having their
licence suspended.
(Editing by Maria Golovnina)