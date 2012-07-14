By Michael Holden
| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 The head of private security
firm G4S said on Saturday his firm only realised just
over a week ago it would not be able to supply enough venue
guards for this month's London Olympics, as he publicly
apologised for the embarrassing failure.
The day after G4S said it would incur a loss of up to 50
million pounds ($77.7 million), its chief executive Nick Buckles
hit the airwaves and TV studios to express remorse for the
problem which has forced the British government to put 3,500
extra troops on standby to fill the gap.
"We are bitterly disappointed and we certainly are very
sorry for what's happened over the last week or two," Buckles
told BBC TV.
On Thursday, the government said it would deploy additional
troops after it became clear G4S was unlikely to provide the
expected 10,400 guards it was contracted to do because of
problems processing applicants.
Buckles said the FTSE 100-listed company, whose shares have
fallen in the past 24 hours to their lowest level for almost a
month, realised there would be a shortfall only "eight or nine
days ago".
"Clearly we aren't going to deliver on our element (of the
security operation) and we're very, very disappointed about that
and embarrassed," he said.
He said at the moment they had 4,000 trained guards in place
with another 9,000 in the pipeline.
The failure has dominated news headlines in Britain with the
Games starting in less than two weeks, on July 27, and many of
those recruited by G4S have contacted the media to say the
recruitment and training process had been a shambles.
"They have been hiding behind a 'need-to-know basis' and
saying they do not want to tell people what is happening because
it is a security threat," a would-be G4S employee, who has had
two weeks' training on X-ray scanning equipment, told Reuters.
"But, in essence, they just do not know."
SECURITY CONCERN
Security has always been a major issue for organisers and a
source of great concern for the government.
In July 2005, the day after London was announced as the
venue for the 2012 Olympics, four young British Islamists
carried out suicide bomb attacks on the capital, killing 52
people.
The security operation is the biggest planned in peacetime
in Britain, and the government, the London 2012 organisers LOCOG
and G4S say they are still confident there will be sufficient
measures in place to protect athletes and spectators.
As part of this, restrictions on the airspace over London
and much of south-east England were brought in on Saturday, with
fighter jets on standby to shoot down any rogue aircraft should
it be deemed necessary.
"I think together (with the military) we certainly are going
to provide a safe and secure Games," said Buckles, who has been
summoned to give evidence to parliament next week explaining how
the crisis was allowed to happen.
Penalties included in G4S's contract, worth an estimated 284
million pounds, and paying for the extra military involvement,
will now cost the firm between 35 million to 50 million pounds.
"After the Games are over there are hundreds of questions to
be asked and answered about how this situation arose," said
Tessa Jowell, Olympic spokeswoman for the opposition Labour
Party.
"With less than two weeks to go the focus now has got to be
on nailing this down and ensuring the integrity and resilience
of the security plan."
About 23,000 security guards were due to protect venues,
providing airport-style checks to search and screen spectators,
handle queue management and protect the perimeters.
A call-up of the additional 3,500 troops would take the
armed forces tally at the Games to 17,000, more than the 9,500
currently deployed in Afghanistan.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
(Editing by Pravin Char)