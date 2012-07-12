LONDON, July 12 Britain's interior minister had
to answer questions in parliament on Thursday after admitting
that she was putting extra troops on standby for Olympic
security, just two weeks before the London Games begin, because
a private contractor might not meet its commitments.
"Let me reiterate there is no question of Olympic security
being compromised," Home Secretary Theresa May told the chamber.
The last-minute security hitch is acutely embarrassing for
the ruling coalition, with the eyes of the world due to be
trained on London for the world's biggest sporting festival,
starting on July 27.
The government faces an awkward balancing act in trying to
guarantee security at the Games, which could provide an
invitingly high-profile target for Islamic militants and others,
while not letting its precautions become so intrusive that they
spoil the atmosphere of the Games.
About 23,700 security guards were due to protect venues as
part of Britain's biggest peacetime security operation, and
13,500 military personnel had already been earmarked to
contribute to this.
On Wednesday, the government put an extra 3,500 soldiers on
standby after the private security firm G4S said it
might not be able to supply the 10,400 security guards it had
contracted to provide.
Shares in the group were down 3 percent in mid-morning
trading as analysts and some politicians questioned whether the
embarrassment could hit other parts of the G4S business.
Thousands of athletes and officials are expected to start
arriving in London this weekend, and the Olympic Village opens
its doors on Monday.
The security guards are needed to provide airport-style
checks to search and screen spectators, and can also check
vehicles.
They will be also responsible for queue management and
protecting the perimeters and equipment.
