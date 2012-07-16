* Government deploys 3,500 extra troops
* Bad weather no danger to the Games
(updates with more quotes, details)
By Karolos Grohmann
July 16 Safety levels for the London Olympics
have not been compromised by a major security contractor's
failure to find enough staff, the International Olympic
Committee (IOC) said on Monday, less than two weeks before the
Games begin.
"Of course security is paramount and important for everyone.
I think there has been a good show of flexibility with the
problem that arose," IOC President Jacques Rogge told a small
group of reporters in a news conference.
Last week, the British government said it would deploy an
additional 3,500 troops after it became clear security firm G4S
could not provide the 10,400 guards it was contracted to
do because of problems processing applicants.
Safety has been at the top of the London Games organisers'
list of concerns ever since four young British Islamists killed
52 people in suicide bomb attacks across the capital the day
after London was awarded the Games in July 2005.
"Extra input of soldiers is something that gives us
tranquility in the field of security," said Rogge, adding that
tight security would not affect the atmosphere.
"They will not be running around with machine guns. They
will be ready to intervene. Not visible, not obtrusive and this
will not spoil the fun," the Belgian added.
"We got reassurances from the government that security would
be absolutely in place. We are in the process of fixing the
issue that came up. We absolutely feel secure in terms of
transfer of soldiers."
The guards fiasco, coming days before the July 27 opening
ceremony, has prompted concerns over the safety of both athletes
and spectators, and raised fears that those trying to get into
venues would face long queues for security checks.
"The issue here has been handled well. What counts is the
flexibility of the organisers and the government and they have
been very flexible and very adaptive," Rogge added.
BAD WEATHER
Rogge, who will be attending his final Olympics as IOC
president with his second term ending next year, was equally
calm over the adverse effects of an extended spell of wet
weather across much of Britain and northern Europe this summer.
"Definitely, I would prefer brilliant sunshine than rain,"
the former Olympic sailor said.
"There may be some issue in Wimbledon for tennis as most
matches are outdoors. That might need some rescheduling but
Wimbledon has experience in that," he added.
"It won't affect the fundamentals. Athletes have adapted to
competing in different conditions."
As for the overall outlook for the event, Rogge said the
right preparation would lead to a "very good" Games.
"I think so and hope so. I think so because there has been
good preparations. The fundamentals are good. I think it will be
very good Games. The spirit of the Games will wipe away all
question marks."
(Editing by John O'Brien)