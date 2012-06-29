By Mark Elkington
| MADRID, June 29
MADRID, June 29 Spanish Olympic trap shooter
Alberto Fernandez will have to leave his guitar behind and fall
back on his collection of Beatles songs to help him unwind when
he goes in search of gold at the London Games.
The 2010 world and European champion is one of Spain's
leading medal prospects and when he has finished knocking clay
targets out of the sky he enjoys nothing more than to kick back
and crank up the volume on his electric guitar.
"I have a group, they are called Los Geyperman," Fernandez
told Reuters. "I am the guitarist. It's a group of friends here
in Madrid. We play for fun in venues around the city.
The group, pronounced 'Hyperman' and named after an old
action figure, play a variety of songs and have even
incorporated Fernandez's sport into their repertoire.
"We cover Spanish pop songs, and we have written some of our
own. Just this week we have composed a song which is all about
trap shooting and the competition. We are going to try and make
a recording of it."
On the shooting range, Fernandez goes about his work in a
measured, trance-like state, loading, firing, ejecting the
cartridges like an automaton, without a flicker of emotion
whether he is successful or not.
Two days later, on stage in a small bar in northern Madrid,
however, he cuts a radically different figure as his four-piece
group compete in a kind of 'Battle of the Bands' competition.
He is the most animated figure, striking poses on lead
guitar with an earring, black t-shirt and a big grin, most of
the crowd having no idea they are watching an Olympic sportsman
in action.
"I am a Beatles fanatic," the 29-year-old said of the
British band who penned a song called 'Happiness is a warm gun'.
"For me, they are the best. Whenever I go away to compete I
take music with me and that includes some Beatles, it helps me
to relax at the tournaments.
"I can't take my guitar to London. I already have a lot of
baggage and I prefer to put it to one side and focus on my
shotgun for a few days."
Learning to avoid distractions and to concentrate completely
on the task in hand is of particular importance in a sport which
requires split-second reactions, time after time.
Competitors fire at 125 clay targets, flung out at different
heights and angles from launchers in the ground, with two shots
allowed per clay in qualification.
Failure to get over the 120-mark is likely to leave you out
of the final. A further 25 clays for the best shooters with only
one shot allowed helps determine the medal positions.
BEIJING NERVES
By his own admission, nerves got the better of him at his
first Olympics in Beijing four years ago, when he was taken
aback by the size of the event and increased media attention.
"Everything was new and different for me, I wasn't used to
it," Fernandez said. "All this meant I didn't do as well as I
had expected."
He has been working with his coach and a psychologist from
the Spanish Olympic Shooting Federation to improve on this
aspect of his technique and he was the first Spaniard to qualify
for this year's Olympics when he secured the world title in
Munich two years ago.
"What we try to do, is that when you call for the clay
target, the seconds between calling for it and the launch, you
focus your maximum amount of attention," he said.
"Everyone gets nervous before these events. But you try to
think of nothing else, to work on the techniques the coach has
been teaching you, and it seems to be working for me."
Fernandez, who followed his father into the sport and
started shooting when he was about seven, is part of an
eight-strong Spanish Olympic shooting team heading to London
with high expectations.
It is their largest contingent since the Barcelona Olympics
in 1992, but unfortunately for Fernandez his girlfriend Beatriz
Martinez, one of the country's rising stars in trap shooting and
European junior champion in 2006, just missed out.
Martinez, who trains with Fernandez, supports his concerts
and helps run a small fan club, will be watching from afar, but
the two already have a date for their diaries in September.
Los Geyperman impressed the local bar owner with their set
in the competition and at two in the morning were negotiating a
return to play at an event after London 2012.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)