LONDON Aug 12 Never mind inspiring a
generation, British Olympic shooting gold medallist Peter Wilson
would be happy with inspiring just a handful to take up his
sport.
The double trap champion told reporters on Sunday, the final
day of the Games, how he had made a start already on spreading
some of his Olympic excitement around.
"Two days ago I sat on the tube (Underground), all of the
attention and hype had died down, and there were two little boys
sitting to my left and they were arguing over who was going to
win, whether it would be Mo Farah or whether he would get
beaten," said the 25-year-old.
"I had my Olympic gold medal in my pocket and I thought 'I
know what's going to happen if I get it out, I'll get mobbed'.
But I wasn't too far away from Stratford (the Olympic Park and
village) and I thought it would just make their day."
Wilson leant over, laughingly recounting how the boys'
mother had given him the sort of look that flashed 'stranger
danger', and enquired of one of the pair: "Have you seen one of
these?".
The look of total shock and excitement on the boy's face, he
said, had been one of his experiences of the Games.
"I don't attribute this to anyone, I attribute this to the
people of Britain," Wilson, trained by Dubai's 2004 double trap
gold medallist Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al-Maktoum, said of the
medal hanging around his neck.
"If that's all I've given back, to that little child who
gets to experience that little small part of the Olympics, then
that for me is an incredible experience. I only hope he takes up
sport and enjoys it."
The London 2012 motto is 'Inspire a Generation' and
Britain's athletes have been doing their best to do that by
winning 29 golds and 64 medals in total in their best
performance since 1908.
Wilson, a farmer's son who has worked in a pub and driven
tractors to fund his way in the sport, said he intended to go on
to the next Games in Rio de Janeiro and beyond.
"Everyone talks of inspiring a generation, I really hope to
inspire a handful of people as a more realistic goal," he said.
"If that's possible, then that's a dream come true for me. Into
any sport.
"I really want to go to Rio. I now want to challenge to be
the absolute best at every international competition and many,
many Olympics to come."
