LONDON, July 29 An man has been arrested after an incident at an Olympic shooting event, police said on Sunday.

"A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault at Royal Artillery Barracks. He is currently in custody at a south London police station," a police spokeswoman said.

Venue managers at the Barracks told Reuters earlier there had been "an incident" that was in the hands of the police, without going into details.

The arrest is thought to have been the first at the London 2012 Games, where there has been a huge emphasis on security from organisers.

