* Pupo wins gold for Cuba

* Disappointment for Russian favourite

By Patrick Johnston

LONDON, Aug 3 Cuba's Leuris Pupo proved he had the steadiest arm in the Olympic men's 25 metre rapid fire pistol final on Friday, grabbing gold with a record-equalling total.

The 35-year-old hit 34 of the 40 targets to finish ahead of Vijay Kumar of India in second with 30. Feng Ding of China was third on 27 before being eliminated after 35 shots.

The Cuban, ranked 21 in the world, showed little emotion as he shook hands and calmly embraced his five rivals after securing victory by matching the finals world record.

He had showed great consistency in hitting all five targets three times in the eight-round, time-constrained final in which shooters were eliminated as the competition went on.

Having started poorly by hitting three in the opening round, Pupo regained his composure and, after his run of fives, finished with four scores of four to claim victory.

The many Indian supporters at the Royal Artillery Barracks were rewarded for their support when 26-year-old Kumar claimed a surprise silver.

The army serviceman threw both hands in the air and pumped his fists as he was welcomed on to the podium to collect India's second shooting medal of the Games.

There was big disappointment for Russian Alexei Klimov who had scored 592 to improve his qualifying world record mark by one but was eliminated in fourth place after hitting 23 of 30 targets.

China's world number three Zhang Jian was another to make an early exit, finishing fifth after hitting 17 of 25 targets. (Editing by Matt Falloon)