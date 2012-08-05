Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON Aug 5 South Korean Jin Jong-oh produced a stunning display to overturn a huge deficit on compatriot Choi Young-rae and retain the Olympic men's 50 metre pistol title on Sunday.
Jin finished with a score of 662.0 to take gold ahead of Choi on 661.5 with Zhiwei Wang of China third on 658.6.
Jin had begun the final seven points behind Choi but some magnificent shooting helped him close the gap and pile the pressure on Choi, who crumbled at the end.
Jin patted his brow and hugged a smiling Choi after the final. (Editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.