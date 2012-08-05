Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 Men's shooting 50m pistol qualification results.
The top qualifiers were South Korea's Choi Young Rae with 569.0 points, China's Wang Zhiwei with 566.0 points and Serbia's Andrija Zlatic with 564.0 points.
Results Table 1. Choi Young Rae (Korea) 569.0 Q points 2. Wang Zhiwei (China) 566.0 Q 3. Andrija Zlatic (Serbia) 564.0 Q 4. Hoang Xuan Vinh (Vietnam) 563.0 Q 5. Jin Jongoh (Korea) 562.0 Q 6. Christian Reitz (Germany) 560.0 Q 7. Leonid Ekimov (Russia) 560.0 Q 8. Giuseppe Giordano (Italy) 559.0 Q 9. Joao Costa (Portugal) 559.0 10. Vladimir Isakov (Russia) 559.0 11. Tomoyuki Matsuda (Japan) 559.0 12. Ismail Keles (Turkey) 559.0 13. Yusuf Dikec (Turkey) 559.0 14. Jakkrit Panichpatikum (Thailand) 558.0 15. Nickolaus Mowrer (U.S.) 558.0 16. Damir Mikec (Serbia) 558.0 17. Florian Schmidt (Germany) 557.0 18. Norayr Bakhtamyan (Armenia) 557.0 19. Daniel Repacholi (Australia) 557.0 20. Pavol Kopp (Slovakia) 556.0 21. Walter Lapeyre (France) 554.0 22. Pablo Carrera (Spain) 554.0 23. Juraj Tuzinsky (Slovakia) 554.0 24. Francesco Bruno (Italy) 553.0 25. Zhang Tian (China) 553.0 26. Kai Jahnsson (Finland) 552.0 27. Ebrahim Barkhordari (Iran) 552.0 28. Daryl Szarenski (U.S.) 550.0 29. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukraine) 548.0 30. Kanstantsin Lukashyk (Belarus) 547.0
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.