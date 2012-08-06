Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Italian Niccolo Campriani thrashed the field to win the men's 50 metre three position rifle event at the London Games on Monday.
Campriani finished with a total of 1278.5 ahead of Kim Jong-hyun of South Korea in second on 1272.5 with American Matthew Emmons third on 1271.3.
The Italian puffed out his cheeks after he completed his 10th and final shot of the final before raising his hands into the air at the Royal Artillery Barracks.
It was the Italian's second medal of the Games after he won silver in the men's 10m air rifle. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.