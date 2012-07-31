By Patrick Johnston
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 At the fifth attempt and with
only 10 days practice, Qatari shooter and rally driver Nasser Al
Attiyah overturned the odds to claim a coveted Olympic bronze
medal in the men's skeet at the London Olympics on Tuesday.
The prized Olympic medal was only the third for Qatar, all
bronzes, and their first for 12 years, bringing huge cheers from
a big delegation from the tiny Gulf nation who swarmed to Al
Attiyah to celebrate afterwards.
The delight was etched all over the 41-year-old's face after
mastering the tricky overcast and cool conditions at the Royal
Artillery Barracks in south east London to achieve a dream.
"Shooting I cannot practice because I am always travelling,
around 270 days," the Qatari told reporters after finishing
behind winner Vincent Hancock of America.
"I came here and shot maybe one week or 10 days before."
Al Attiyah's late crammed session is because he chooses to
pursue his other love - rallying.
While Chinese Yi Siling spent two years in a training camp
prior to winning the women's 10 metre air rifle, the first gold
at the London Games, Al Attiyah travelled the world competing in
rally car events with great success.
He won the 2011 Dakar Rally, a gruelling annual event that
started out as a race from Paris across the Sahara desert to the
Senegalese capital Dakar and claimed many lives, but has been
moved to South America.
"It is completely different feeling because Olympics is
every four years and Dakar rally you can do every year.
"I learn and I take a lot from rally about how I can fight
and this is what I did here because really I don't have a lot of
training because I am busy with motor sport."
And Al Attiyah knows which one is easier.
"To be honest, here my heart is working a lot," the Qatari
said before laughing that the clay targets he shot could be
compared to his rally co-driver as an equal participant in the
sport.
"It is a few seconds, you must hit the target and from a
few seconds you must move the gun from your middle to your face
it is not easy but I'm happy to have this very high level from
shooting."
That high level was required after a nervy six-man final
which he began in joint third place.
He started well and took sole possession of third before two
missed targets allowed Russia's Valeriy Shomin to tie and force
a shootoff.
"In Athens I had a shootoff for a bronze medal and I lost
but immediately when I was in a shootoff here I remembered this
day and I said I would do my best to finish third," he said.
"I was really believing in myself inside because the last 10
days here I worked very, very hard and I feel myself very good
on this range."
The belief was not misplaced and bronze was confirmed after
Shomin missed with his sixth shot.
That added to a memorable start to the London Games for
Qatar, who fielded their first female Olympian, Bahia Al Hamad,
at the shooting range on Saturday and have bold ambitions to
host sport's biggest event in 2024.
"Qatar, she gave me everything that I need from motor sport
to shooting you know I am so happy," Al Attiyah said before
praising the inclusion of his female compatriots as Al Hamad
watched on taking photographs.
"It is first time, it is a good message for Arab females and
I think now all of the Middle East is open for ladies to compete
this I think is a good thing."
Next stop for Al Attiyah - the Rally of Germany on Aug. 24.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)