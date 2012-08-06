Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Croatia's Giovanni Cernogoraz beat Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men's trap on Monday, the final shooting gold medal of the London Games.
Both men had finished locked on 146 targets out of 150 with Cernogoraz seen in tears after ensuring a medal.
He regained his composure to pip Fabbrizi in the sudden death decider and fell on his back in celebration after his success.
Fehaid Aldeehani of Kuwait took bronze after he beat Australian Michael Diamond in another shootoff after they tied on 145.
Diamond had looked set for a rare Australian gold at the London Games after he went perfect through the qualifying sessions before he lost his way in the strengthening wind at the Royal Artillery Barracks. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.