LONDON, July 28 Poland's Sylwia Bogacka won the Olympic women's Shooting 10m air rifle qualification at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 399.0 points at The Royal Artillery Barracks in London, qualifying for the next round.

The other top qualifiers were Poland's Sylwia Bogacka with 399.0 points, China's Yi Siling with 399.0 points and Russia's Daria Vdovina with 398.0 points. Results Table 1. Sylwia Bogacka (Poland) 399.0 Q points 2. Yi Siling (China) 399.0 Q 3. Daria Vdovina (Russia) 398.0 Q 4. Yu Dan (China) 398.0 Q 5. Elaheh Ahmadi (Iran) 397.0 Q 6. Jamie Gray (U.S.) 397.0 Q 7. Sarah Scherer (U.S.) 397.0 Q 8. Katerina Emmons (Czech Republic) 397.0 Q 9. Stine Nielsen (Denmark) 397.0 10. Lioubov Galkina (Russia) 396.0 11. Ziva Dvorsak (Slovenia) 396.0 12. Petra Zublasing (Italy) 396.0 13. Dariya Sharipova (Ukraine) 395.0 14. Daniela Peskova (Slovakia) 395.0 15. Andrea Arsovic (Serbia) 395.0 16. Marjo Yli-Kiikka (Finland) 395.0 17. Bahya Mansour Al Hamad (Qatar) 395.0 18. Snjezana Pejcic (Croatia) 395.0 19. Stephanie Obermoser (Austria) 395.0 20. Jessica Mager (Germany) 394.0 21. Na Yoon-Kyung (Korea) 394.0 22. Olga Dovgun (Kazakhstan) 394.0 23. Darya Tykhova (Ukraine) 394.0 24. Jasmine Ser (Singapore) 394.0 25. Malin Westerheim (Norway) 394.0 26. Laurence Brize (France) 394.0 27. Sharmin Ratna (Bangladesh) 393.0 28. Maryam Arzouqi (Kuwait) 393.0 29. Dianelis Perez (Cuba) 393.0 30. Stine Andersen (Denmark) 393.0