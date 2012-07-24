By Patrick Johnston
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 Thirsty patrons in a Devon pub
may have to wait a little longer for their drinks over the next
fortnight as part-time bartender Georgina Geikie makes her
Olympic debut in the 25 metre pistol event in London.
The 27-year-old Briton, who won a bronze in the pairs at the
2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, works shifts in her local pub
in south-west England between training sessions and the venue is
likely to prove a hub for her supporters during the Games.
"Yes it does have a TV and lots of people told me they will
be watching," Geike told a small group of reporters on Tuesday
of the pub in Drewsteignton. "They are getting really into the
vibe of the Olympics."
Making the most of the time away from work, Geikie has
enjoyed rubbing shoulders with the household names of the
British team in the athletes village.
Being greeted at the village by British deputy chef de
mission and England rugby World Cup winning coach Clive Woodward
was the highlight.
"I was very starry-eyed on the first couple of days,
especially when we had our shooting welcome to the village by
sir Clive Woodward, he is an absolute hero of mine.
"It has kind of gone on from there, seeing other people
around the village who I have idolised as amazing sports people
and actually walking in the same uniform as them and competing
on a level playing field really shows that shooting is on the
same level."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John Mehaffey)