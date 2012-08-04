(Adds details)
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON Aug 4 Jamie Lynn Gray has relived her
nightmare final shot that cost her a medal at the Beijing Games
everyday since, but the U.S. shooter can rest easy now after
sweeping to the 50 metre three position Olympic title on
Saturday.
The 28-year-old from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was so dominant
at the Royal Artillery Barracks that she could have afforded a
career worst with her final shot as she totalled an Olympic
record 691.9 to take gold.
Serbia's Ivana Maksimovic finished in second with 687.5.
Adela Sykorova of Czech Republic was third with 683.0.
"It was almost a bit of relief," Gray said about her
feelings after her final shot.
"I have dreaded that last shot for four years and it is
amazing to have it come true and be a good shot and I took a
good shot that was the big thing."
In Beijing, Gray was in the medals before a woeful 8.7 final
shot saw her tumble down to fifth as her rivals moved up to the
podium by shooting far closer to the 10.9 maximum.
The disappointment was tough to get over but the technical
coach for the Columbus State University Rifle Team was wise
enough to learn from her mistakes.
"I worked on taking that last shot for four years. Every
final I have been in I have thought about being in the Olympic
final having to shoot a good last shot and it paid off.
"Without that last shot (in Beijing) maybe I would not have
paid so much attention to really trying to work on that last
shot."
The hard work paid off and, with the luxury of a 2.7 point
lead entering the last round, her near perfect 10.8 to finish
brought huge cheer from a capacity crowd at the Barracks with
LOCOG chief Seb Coe amongst those applauding.
THREE POSITIONS
Gray had entered the 10-shot final from a standing position
with a two-point lead after the 60 shot qualifying, where
shooters fire 20 shots from each of the three different
positions of prone, standing and kneeling.
The American extended her lead with an opening 10.5 and was
rarely troubled as she eased to a comfortable victory, with
Maksimovic never able to get closer than 2.1 points behind.
Gray could even afford a disappointing 8.9 in the
penultimate round, which brought groans from the crowd.
"I just threw it out and did a great job of just going 'OK,
it is over, it doesn't matter' and move on to the next one,"
Gray said of the wobble.
"I didn't need that high score (with the last shot), but
after shooting an 8.9 on the ninth shot you know you want to
come back from that and that's what I did. It is awesome."
It was the U.S. team's third gold of the Games in shooting
following their successes in the men's and women's skeet via
Vincent Hancock and Kim Rhode, the most they have won in the
sport since 1984.
Serbian Maksimovic said her arms and legs were shaking
throughout the final and the 22-year-old threw in some nervous
scores of 9.1 and 9.3 twice but her hard work in qualifying gave
her the cushion to claim silver.
That medal, which brought floods of tears, will sit
alongside the gold won by her father and coach Goran in the 10m
air rifle at the 1988 Seoul Games.
"Everything I am and everything I did I owe to him and my
mother, who is also my coach, and my brother, and everyone who
supported me. I am really happy that they were here to see me
win silver. It's all because of them."
(Editing by Alison Williams)