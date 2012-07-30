By Steve Keating
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Dressed all in black,
snowboarder Shaun White looked out through his reflective
designer sunglasses at the Olympic rings floating on the Thames
on Monday and pondered the idea of becoming a crossover
Olympian.
A double-Winter Games gold medallist and a global brand,
American White liked the idea.
One problem. Skateboarding, his summer sport of choice is
not an Olympic sport. At least not yet.
With his thick mane of shaggy red hair, White, 25, is one of
the world's most recognisable and popular athletes with a
portfolio of sponsorships and endorsements that would make Roger
Federer feel under appreciated.
Having signed his first endorsement deal at age seven, White
has somehow managed to maintain much of his street level
credibility while driving a Lamborghini and dating supermodels
like Bar Refaeli, recently voted Maxim magazine's Hottest Woman
in the World.
But under the White brand beats the heart of a simple dude
who, "just likes to ride".
"I've heard talk about 2016 in Brazil maybe getting
skateboarding, for me that would be like the ultimate to compete
Winter and Summer," White told Reuters. "The only thing I could
relate it to would be the Summer and Winter X-Games, I compete
in both of those and have medals in both.
"At the time I thought it was the biggest thing that could
ever happen until I won the Olympics and then it changed the
game."
There is no disputing that White's arrival on the Olympic
stage was a game changer for the International Olympic Committee
(IOC).
COUNTER-CULTURE ROOTS
While snowboarders have fiercely clung to their
counter-culture roots, a decade of growth sparked by three
Olympic Games have brought the sport mainstream appeal and -
(gasp) respectability.
Once as welcome as swine flu at ski resorts, snowboarders
now rule over the mountains they were once chased from and White
is their King.
Absorbed into the establishment they once rebelled against,
snowboarding has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry
where the biggest names like White are linked with everything
from video games to home decorating.
With the IOC desperate to keep the Games relevant
snowboarding has become the cornerstone of the Olympic youth
movement.
Since snowboarding was welcomed into the Olympic lodge at
the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the Winter Games have steadily upped
their hip quotient with an ever-expanding list of "rad"
disciplines, including snowboard-cross and ski cross.
The Summer Games, however, has not found yet found a way to
tap into the same youthful vibe, delicately fine-tuning its
program with the addition of BMX and little else.
The addition of skateboarding would provide the Summer Games
with a massive injection of "street cred" but skateboarders are
not as convinced they need the Olympics.
In the skateboarding community the most respected skaters do
not even compete, satisfied to showcase their moves on YouTube
and leave the gold medals to synchronised swimmers and modern
pentathletes.
Hardcore skateboarders underlined their distain for all
things Olympic by launching an online petition urging IOC
president Jacques Rogge not to recognise skateboarding.
"With due respect for Olympic athletes, we the undersigned
skateboarders and advocates strongly request that the IOC not
recognise skateboarding as an Olympic sport or use skateboarding
to market the Olympics," reads the petition. "Skateboarding is
not a "sport" and we do not want skateboarding exploited and
transformed to fit into the Olympic program."
"There's good and bad," said White, who recently won the
ESPY Awards as Best Male Action Sport Athlete for the fifth
consecutive year. "It (the Olympics) made the sport
(snowboarding) bigger, more popular but to people to holding
onto something that is very core, very true it is always hard to
go through a change like that.
MONEY AND ATTENTION
"But I thought it did something really amazing for the
sport. It brought more money, more attention to the sport.
"The beginnings of snowboarding you weren't even allowed on
the mountain, now there are mountains that compete over who has
the best snowboard park."
White's star status has made the Olympic half-pipe the
hottest ticket at the Winter Games and there is little doubt an
appearance by the "Flying Tomato" on the vert (half-pipe) at the
2016 Rio Summer Games would do the same.
But despite White's enthusiasm and backing there is little
chance skateboarders will be doing their thing in Rio.
It takes a full seven years for a new sport to work its way
through the IOC red tape onto the Games program or it could be
fast-tracked as a new discipline but would have to be absorbed
into an existing federation such as the International Cycling
Union (UCI) - something skaters want no part of.
The biggest hurdle standing in the way of skateboarding
joining the Games is the lack of structure within the skating
community with no single governing body able to pull together
all the different factions, tours and promoters.
"Even in snowboarding it was tough," said White. "There has
been a lot of debate because we're operated somewhat under the
ski federation so some pretty hardcore snowboarders have some
issues about that."
(Editing by Justin Palmer)