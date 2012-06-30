By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, June 30 David Beckham's absence from
Britain's Olympic team will have no impact on ticket sales for
the soccer tournament starting in a few weeks' time, London 2012
chief executive Paul Deighton told Reuters.
Former England captain Beckham, 37, said on Thursday he had
not been selected for the squad due to be announced next week by
Team GB men's manager Stuart Pearce and British Olympic
officials.
There are still more than a million soccer tickets
available.
"David is a great asset...the only point I'd make though is
that the men's GB football games are pretty much sold out in any
case, so we're probably already there," Deighton told Reuters on
a visit to the Olympic village in east London.
"Had we had men's team GB tickets unsold, then obviously the
David Beckham factor would have helped us but we are lucky
enough to be in a position where those are close enough to
done," he added.
"It's hard to directly tie the David Beckham factor with
where we have spare capacity."
Soccer tickets make up the bulk of unsold seats for the
Games, due to the size of venues like Wembley Stadium or
Manchester United's Old Trafford ground.
Beckham, England's most capped outfield player with 115
appearances, had pushed hard to be in the British team as an
over-age player and had been seen as a strong driver for ticket
sales early in the process.
The later stage men's games, such as quarter-finals, are
largely sold out
Deighton said LOCOG had still sold more tickets for football
than anything else and could be sure of far bigger gates for
women's games than for any previous women's match held in
Britain.
"Typically people buy football tickets quite late anyway,"
he added. "We're perfectly comfortable with where we are and
every week more ticket sales keep coming through. I think it'll
be fine."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)