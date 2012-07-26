Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
By Mike Collett
MANCHESTER, England, July 26 Olympic organisers were forced into a second embarrassing apology in 24 hours on Thursday after describing Welsh midfielder Joe Allen as English in the official programme for Britain's soccer match against Senegal at Old Trafford.
On Wednesday, London Games chiefs said sorry for displaying the South Korean flag on a video screen when North Korea's women's soccer team met Colombia in Glasgow and another apology followed before Thursday's match kicked off.
"We apologise for this mistake," organisers said in a statement.
"New programmes are now being printed with the correction in time for Team GB's next match."
Allen, 22, who plays for Welsh club Swansea City in the English Premier League, is a fluent Welsh speaker and is one of five Welshman selected in the 18-man squad.
He was listed as English in the programme although the other Welsh representatives, Ryan Giggs, Craig Bellamy, Aaron Ramsey and Neil Taylor, were all correctly identified.
North Korea's players walked off the pitch after Wednesday's flag blunder.
