MANCHESTER, England Aug 7 Brazil's dream of winning an elusive Olympic soccer gold came a step closer to reality on Tuesday when they beat South Korea 3-0 in a one-sided semi-final at Old Trafford.

The victory sets them up for a title decider against Mexico at Wembley on Saturday after Mexico beat Japan 3-1 in the earlier semi-final in London.

Brazil, whose obsession with winning the Olympic gold is unmatched by few other countries, won with two second-half goals from Leandro Damiao, who is now the tournament's top scorer with six goals, after a 38th minute opener from Romulo.

The pre-tournament favourites, who have been trying to win the Olympic title without success for 60 years, have now won all five games scoring three goals in each of them with a scoring tally of 15-5.

South Korea caused them some problems at the start and had an early claim for a penalty turned down when Juan Jesus's foot clumsily connected with Ji Dong-won's face in the six-yard box, but apart from a few chances from Ji, Korea never really threatened.

They now face Japan in what is likely to be a lively battle for the bronze medal in Cardiff's Millennium Stadium on Friday (1845GMT) while Brazil will hope to fulfil their date with destiny against Mexico on Saturday (1400GMT).

