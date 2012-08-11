LONDON Aug 11 The contrast could not have been
greater as Mexico's jubilant coach Luis Fernando Tena greeted
the media punching the air in delight as beaten opponent Mano
Menezes was left looking like he could punch someone's head.
Tena's young side had just beaten hot favourites Brazil 2-1
to win their first Olympic soccer title, their first major
international title and their first gold in any sport at the
London Games against Menezes's team who limped away following
another Olympic failure.
Tena, who is also assistant to national coach Jose Manuel de
la Torre, could hardly contain his emotions as he said: "This is
a great and emotional victory for our country.
"We have better players, more experienced players, a better
selection of young players. Our coaches are better trained and
paid, which is also important."
He added: "Our youngsters can look to the future more
optimistically - they have left behind the old complexes. They
look towards the future like conquistadors."
The victory is continuing a Mexican revival. They have now
won the 2005 and 2011 World Under-17 Cups, some regional titles
and reached the semi-finals of last year's World Under-20 Cup.
DESERVED
Mexico certainly deserved victory too with two goals from
Oribe Peralta, the first after 28 seconds, the second a thumping
header 15 minutes from time, with Brazil only responding in
added time through Hulk.
The defeat will be hard for Brazilians to stomach. The
Olympic title is the only major one they have never won and this
team, with the likes of Neymar, Oscar, Leandro Damiao, Sandro
and Rafael, had won all five matches scoring 15 times on the way
to the final they were expected to win.
They particularly wanted to take a London gold as their
arch-rivals Argentina, Olympic champions in 2004 and 2008 had
failed to qualify and this was seen as the perfect opportunity
to match them.
But as has happened so many times before in previous Games,
Brazil blew their chance. They now have three Olympic silvers
after final defeats in 1984 and 1988 and two bronze medals.
They took almost an hour to regroup after conceding in the
first minute and although they had the better chances in the
second half, they left it too late to find a goal.
Menezes, who is also the manager of the senior team and in
charge of the side that will host the World Cup finals in two
years time, arrived to talk to the media as if he was wearing a
Mexican death mask.
"You can see from the look on my face what my feelings are,"
he said. "I am very sad. We did some excellent work in the
tournament but it wasn't enough. We suffered an early goal which
forced us to change our strategy.
"Of course that was due to a major individual mistake after
30 seconds, but then we had 89 and a half minutes to turn it
around and we didn't. We lost as a team."
The Olympic soccer tournament is essentially an Under-23 one
with each team allowed three over-age players and this side is
likely to provide the basis of Brazil's 2014 World Cup team.
Menezes added: "The World Cup remains our goal and I do not
think this defeat will have a negative impact on the maturing
process towards 2014. We will learn from this defeat."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Michael Holden)