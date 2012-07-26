NEWCASTLE, July 26 Gabon tied with Switzerland 1-1 at St James' Park in Newcastle in the Olympic men's soccer Group B at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.

All four teams in the group are now on 1 point after two draws in the first games.

Results Table Gabon 1 Switzerland 1 Mexico 0 South Korea 0 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Switzerland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 1=. Gabon 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 3. Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3=. South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 SUNDAY, JULY 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Mexico v Gabon (1330) South Korea v Switzerland (1615)