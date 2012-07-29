LONDON, July 29 Spain's hopes of becoming the
first country to hold the World Cup, European championship and
Olympic titles at the same time ended after they lost 1-0 to
Honduras on Sunday.
Spain, beaten 1-0 by Japan in their opening Group D match,
could not respond to Jerry Bengston's first half goal at St
James' Park, Newcastle, and with no points from two matches
cannot finish in either of the top two qualifying positions from
their group.
Bengston stunned Spain with a thundering header in the
seventh minute but the Hondurans, who qualified for the Olympics
ahead of the United States, rode their luck with the Spanish
hitting the woodwork three times.
Spain protested strongly after an appeal for a penalty in
the final minutes and at the final whistle they surrounded the
referee in an animated protest.
Japan, who beat Morocco 1-0 on Sunday, top the group with
six points and are through to the last eight. Honduras are
second on four points and will go through with a draw against
Japan on Wednesday.
