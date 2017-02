LONDON Aug 11 Mexico won the Olympic men's soccer title for the first time when they stunned favourites Brazil 2-1 in front of 86,162 fans at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Oribe Peralta put Mexico ahead after 28 seconds and added their second in the 75th minute with a header before Hulk replied for Brazil in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)