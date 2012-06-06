Al AIN, June 6 United Arab Emirates' soccer
playmaker Omar Abdulrahman is unfazed about facing Britain at
the Olympics - but the All Whites' task of upsetting the hosts
will be made harder by the tournament coinciding with Ramadan,
the Muslim holy month of fasting.
The UAE will start the under-23 tournament against Uruguay
at Old Trafford on July 26, before taking on Britain at Wembley
and then Senegal in Cardiff in their final group game.
These matches will kick off in early evening when the sun is
still high in the British summer sky, a major problem for the
UAE's Muslim players, with Ramadan demanding the devout do not
eat or drink from dawn until dusk.
Fasting will be impossible during and immediately after
matches, said Abdulrahman - players typically lose about 2
litres of body fluids in sweat every game, according to a 2004
study by Loughborough University - but he and his fellow players
have yet to decide whether to fast at other times. Doing so
would hamper training and match preparations, putting them at a
disadvantage to other teams.
"It's a personal decision - it depends on what it's like
there," Abdulrahman told Reuters at his friend's home in the
desert oasis city of Al Ain. "Everyone in the team knows if they
can fast they will, but if they can't they won't."
Muslim clerics have weighed in on the issue, with local
media reporting that the religious authorities have excused the
UAE's players from fasting. Islam traditionally exempts people
who are sick, pregnant or travelling.
"During the match of course one cannot fast," said
Abdulrahman, 20. "Hopefully we will make it up afterwards - we
will fast after the Olympics."
SOCCER BOOM?
The All Whites reached London after going unbeaten through
the Asian qualifiers, winning four matches and drawing two to
top a group including Australia and Iraq, and attacking maestro
Abdulrahman was undaunted at the prospect of playing at Wembley
and Old Trafford.
"No, on the contrary, our dream is to reach those stadiums,"
said Abdulrahman. "We will enjoy it and we won't let it
intimidate us. We are going there to make the country proud, our
sheikhs and the whole country."
Abdulrahman is of Yemeni origin and was born in the Saudi
Arabia capital Riyadh, but his footballing promise led the UAE
to grant him citizenship and he and his family relocated to Al
Ain, for whom he now plays.
"I represent the UAE, of course I do, it's a great honour -
I am Emirati," said Abdulrahman, who also has a handful of caps
for the senior national team and speaks Arabic in a near-perfect
Emirati accent.
When asked how his teammates treated him as a foreign-born
player, he said "I am amongst brothers".
Abdulrahman's recruitment reveals the UAE's determination to
improve on its lowly soccer standing.
Off the field, the country has used its oil wealth to buy
into Europe's soccer elite.
Abu Dhabi's petro-dollars propelled English Premier League
outfit Manchester City to their first league title in 44 years
this month, while Dubai-owned Emirates airline has naming rights
at rival club Arsenal's London ground and is also the
shirt-sponsor of seven-times European champions AC Milan.
But on the field, the UAE are minnows, with London the
country's Olympics soccer debut, while the senior team has only
qualified once for the World Cup finals, slipping out in the
first round in 1990 after losing all three matches.
TINY NATIVE POPULATION
The team is ranked outside the world's top 100; and the
country's tiny native population - about 90 percent of the UAE's
8.3 million people are expatriates - means it struggles to
compete against Asia's traditional powerhouses such as South
Korea and Japan.
Local league matches rarely attract more than a few thousand
supporters, despite the likes of Diego Maradona in the dug-out
and Ghana World Cup star Asamoah Gyan on the pitch.
That is changing under the guidance of Olympics coach Mahdi
Ali, who led the UAE to the Asia Under-19 Championships in 2008
before moving up the age groups along with many of the players.
The Olympics will also give the UAE players a chance to
shine in front of scouts from Europe's top clubs and Abdulrahman
is keen to follow compatriot Hamdan al-Kamali abroad.
Kamali, 23, is the only Emirati playing in Europe, although
the central defender has yet to make his senior debut since
joining France's Lyon on loan from the UAE's Al Wahda Club in
January.
"Playing in leagues abroad is very good thing for a player,
he will get taste of real professional football and I wish for
this for me," said Abdulrahman.
His cause has been helped by Gyan's presence at Al Ain. The
Ghanaian plundered 22 goals in 18 games to help the club claim
their ninth national title, having joined on loan from Premier
League Sunderland.
"He is very down to earth which surprised us because he is
such a big name in the football world," added Abdulrahman. "We
learned how to be more professional in the game, how to deal
with other players."
