By Mike Collett
CARDIFF Aug 1 Egypt, who endured a torrid start
to the Olympic men's soccer competition when they trailed 3-0 to
Brazil in their opener, completed a remarkable recovery by
reaching the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win over Belarus on
Wednesday,
Gold medal favourites Brazil completed their perfect run of
three straight wins when they beat New Zealand 3-0 at St James'
Park, Newcastle to seal first place in Group C ahead of Egypt.
Four matches played in the afternoon produced only one goal
between them when Mexico beat Switzerland 1-0 in Cardiff to win
Group B. The games between South Korea and Gabon in Group B and
Spain and Morocco in Group D finished goalless.
Those results meant that in Saturday's quarter-finals Japan
play Egypt at Old Trafford while Brazil face Honduras at St
James' Park, Newcastle.
There are two Group A evening matches to come with hosts
Britain against Uruguay and Senegal v United Arab Emirates.
The three teams in contention in that section - Britain,
Uruguay and Senegal will face either Group B winners Mexico or
runners-up South Korea in the other two quarter-finals.
SOME STYLE
Egypt, bedraggled and bewildered against Brazil at the
start, finished that match narrow 3-2 losers and, inspired by
that fightback, finished the group phase in some style,
leapfrogging Belarus into second place.
But Egypt coach Hany Ramzy faces the prospect of losing
Mohamed Aboutrika and Emad Meteab from his squad as they are due
to return to their club Al Ahly before Saturday's match.
He said: "We have an agreement with Al Ahly they will fly
back tonight but I am hoping Al Ahly understand the situation.
"We have an important match in three days and we needed the
experience of these players, especially Aboutrika. The players
have a connection with him and we need his experience in this
important match."
Belarus just needed a draw to qualify but Egypt hit them
with second-half goals by Mohamed Salah, substitute Marwan
Mohsen and Aboutrika, whose third in the 78th minute sealed the
victory. Andrei Voronkov scored a late consolation for Belarus
four minutes from time.
Brazil had their match against New Zealand wrapped up in the
first 30 minutes. Danilo and Leandro Damiao netted the first two
and midfielder Sandro added a third six minutes into the second
half.
But defender Alex Sandro will miss the quarter-final after
being sent off for a second bookable offence 15 minutes from
time.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer and Ken
Ferris)