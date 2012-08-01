(Updates with Al Ahly letting Egypt players stay)
By Mike Collett
CARDIFF Aug 1 Already-qualified title
favourites Brazil and Japan were joined by hosts Britain,
surprise qualifiers Egypt, Mexico, Senegal, South Korea and
Honduras in the quarter-finals of the Olympic soccer tournament
on Wednesday.
Britain beat Uruguay 1-0 in Cardiff to make it through to
the last eight for the first time since 1956 and will meet South
Korea in the last eight in the Welsh capital when all four games
are played on Saturday.
Brazil will play Honduras at St James' Park in Newcastle,
Japan, who qualified after their second match, will face Egypt
at Old Trafford, Manchester and Mexico will meet Senegal at
Wembley.
Egypt, who endured a torrid start to the competition when
they trailed 3-0 to Brazil in their opener, completed a
remarkable recovery by reaching the quarter-finals with a 3-1
win over Belarus.
Brazil completed their perfect run of three straight wins
when they beat New Zealand 3-0 at St James' Park, Newcastle to
seal first place in Group C ahead of Egypt.
Four matches played in the afternoon produced only one goal
when Mexico beat Switzerland 1-0 in Cardiff to win Group B.
The other games between South Korea and Gabon in Group B and
Japan and Honduras and Spain and Morocco in Group D finished
goalless with only South Korea and Japan advancing.
Spain, among the favourites before the tournament started,
went out without scoring a goal, the only team not to score.
HUGE PASSION
There was huge and unexpected passion in Cardiff where the
hosts Britain, back in the Olympics for the first time since
1960, overcame Uruguay with a goal on the stroke of halftime
from Daniel Sturridge.
Fears that the Welsh crowd would boo the national anthem
never materialised and they were screaming and cheering for the
British team with all the passion reserved for Wales matches by
the end of a thrilling clash.
Egypt, bedraggled and bewildered against Brazil at the
start, finished that match narrow 3-2 losers and, inspired by
that fightback, finished the group phase in some style by
leapfrogging Belarus into second place.
Egypt coach Hany Ramzy facedthe prospect of losing Mohamed
Aboutrika and Emad Meteab from his squad as were due to return
to their club Al Ahly before Saturday's match.
But late on Wednesday the club announced to Egyptian media
the players would be allowed to stay with the squad.
Belarus just needed a draw to qualify but Egypt hit them
with second-half goals by Mohamed Salah, substitute Marwan
Mohsen and Aboutrika, whose third in the 78th minute sealed
victory. Andrei Voronkov scored a late consolation for Belarus
four minutes from time.
Brazil had their match against New Zealand wrapped up in the
first 30 minutes. Danilo and Leandro Damiao netted the first two
and midfielder Sandro added a third six minutes into the second
half.
But defender Alex Sandro will miss the quarter-final after
being sent off for a second bookable offence 15 minutes from
time.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer and Ken
Ferris)