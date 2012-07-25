COVENTRY, Jul 25 Japan beat Canada 2-1 at the City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 2 of the Olympic women's Football team Group F at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Japan leads the Olympic women's Football team Group F round with 3 points. Sweden and South Africa are currently equal second with 0 points. Results Table Japan 2 Canada 1 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2. Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Japan v Sweden (1100) Canada v South Africa (1345) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)