COVENTRY, Jul 25 Japan beat Canada 2-1 at the
City of Coventry Stadium in Coventry in match 2 of the Olympic
women's Football team Group F at the 2012 London Games on
Wednesday.
Japan leads the Olympic women's Football team Group F round with
3 points.
Sweden and South Africa are currently equal second with 0
points.
Results Table
Japan 2 Canada 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Japan 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2. Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. Canada 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Japan v Sweden (1100)
Canada v South Africa (1345)
