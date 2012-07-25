GLASGOW, Jul 25 The United States beat France
4-2 at Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 3 of the Olympic women's
Football team group g at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's football group G
round with 3 points.
North Korea and Colombia are currently equal second with 0
points.
Results Table
U.S. 4 France 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. U.S. 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
2. North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2=. Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4. France 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S. v Colombia (1600)
France v North Korea (1845)
(Reporting By Maurice Tamman)