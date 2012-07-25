GLASGOW, Jul 25 The United States beat France 4-2 at Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 3 of the Olympic women's Football team group g at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. The United States leads the Olympic women's football group G round with 3 points. North Korea and Colombia are currently equal second with 0 points. Results Table U.S. 4 France 2 STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1. U.S. 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2. North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. France 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) U.S. v Colombia (1600) France v North Korea (1845) (Reporting By Maurice Tamman)