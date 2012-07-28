GLASGOW, July 28 France beat North Korea 5-0 at
Hampden Park in Glasgow in match 12 of the Olympic women's
Soccer group g at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's Soccer group g
round with 6 points.
France is currently second with 3 points and North Korea is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
France 5 North Korea 0
U.S. 3 Colombia 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. U.S. 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
2. France 2 1 0 1 7 4 3
3. North Korea 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
4. Colombia 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
U.S. v North Korea (1615) Manchester
France v Colombia (1615) Newcastle
