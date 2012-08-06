Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 World champions Japan will meet either reigning Olympic champions the United States or Canada in the final of the women's soccer tournament after beating France 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final at Wembley on Monday.
The U.S., bidding for their third straight gold, face their north American neighbours at Manchester United's Old Trafford ground later on Monday (1845GMT).
Yuki Ogimi gave Japan the lead in front of a huge crowd of 61,482, when she scrambled the ball home after French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi fumbled a long freekick from Japan skipper Aya Miyama after 32 minutes.
Japan doubled their lead with a well-directed header from Mizuho Sakaguchi in the 49th minute from another freekick but France, who never stopped attacking, finally broke through in the 76th minute with a brilliantly-executed volley from substitute Eugenie Le Sommer to make it 2-1.
Three minutes later France had the chance to equalise with a penalty but Elise Bussaglia fired wide.
France, who finished fourth in last year's World Cup, will get the chance of an Olympic bronze in their first appearance in the competition, when they face the losers of the other semi-final at Coventry on Thursday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.