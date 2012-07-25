By Mike Collett
CARDIFF, July 25 Britain kicked off the action
at the London 2012 Olympic Games in their group match in the
women's soccer competition against New Zealand at the Millennium
Stadium on Wednesday.
The Group E game is one of six being staged on Wednesday
with the Cameroon-Brazil match following in Cardiff later. Two
other games take place in Coventry with two more in Glasgow.
Because the soccer programmes for men and women do not fit
easily into the tight Olympic schedule, the soccer competition
begins before Friday's opening ceremony.
The men's soccer tournament starts on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)