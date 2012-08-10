(Refiles to remove extraneous word)
By Steve Keating
LONDON Aug 9 The United States women's
basketball team has the records, the Dream Team has the fame but
it is the women's soccer team that has the hearts of American
sports fans and another Olympic gold medal.
There is little warm and fuzzy about the Americans, who play
the beautiful game with more beastly aggression than flair but
there is no denying their appeal at home and abroad as a Games
record crowd for a women's soccer game of over 80,000 streamed
into Wembley Stadium on Thursday to watch the U.S. cap a perfect
Olympic run with a 2-1 win over Japan.
American women basketballers, unbeaten in Olympic play since
1992, will go for a fifth straight gold medal on Saturday while
the U.S. men and their all-star NBA lineup are widely expected
to bring down the curtain on the London Games with a successful
defence of their title on Sunday.
But it is only the scrappy soccer team that will return home
to a hero's welcome with a victory tour of matches across the
United States.
"We don't realise now but I feel like we're writing
history," said U.S. midfielder Carli Lloyd, who had both
American goals. "The 1999 team did a phenomenal job kind of
turning the game around and I think now we're doing that.
The U.S. were both hosts and winners of the women's World
Cup in 1999 and the team's success drew huge crowds to the games
including more than 90,000 for the final at the Rose Bowl in
Pasadena, California.
"It's a different game now. There are so many good teams;
the style of play is different," Lloyd said.
The U.S. have claimed four-of-five gold medals since women's
soccer joined the Olympic program in 1996 but have hardly had it
their own way on an increasingly competitive international
stage.
A year ago at the World Cup final in Germany, it was Japan
leaving with the trophy beating the U.S. on penalties, setting
up Thursday's classic rematch between reigning world and Olympic
champions.
Success did not come easily in London, the Americans
reaching the final with a rough-and-tumble extra-time win over
Canada.
GRITTY EFFORT
It is that type of gritty effort and never-say-die spirit
that had increasingly endeared the women's soccer team to the
American public.
"You cannot win at everything you attempt at in life," said
U.S. striker Abby Wambach. "You have to be willing to fail and
fall flat on your face in order to get gold.
"We did that last year in our opinion. We have to give Japan
credit but anything less than winning for us is a failure. We
worked tirelessly to prove we are still champions."
Professional women's soccer leagues have come-and-gone but
when the national team takes to the pitch their popularity
rivals any team the men can field.
Keeper Hope Solo is arguably the United States best-known
soccer player appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated and
naked inside ESPN's body issue while Wambach, second on the
all-time scoring list with 143 goals in 188 international
matches, is one of women soccer's greats.
Christie Rampone is a mother of two while two players have
fathers who are cardiac surgeons and another Lauren Cheney, had
open-heart surgery.
Shannon Boxx won a gold medal in softball at the 1996
Atlanta Olympics and now has one from soccer as well.
But it is Solo, a big personality capable of producing the
big save, who attracts the spotlight on and off the pitch.
When not sneaking celebrities into Olympic athletes villages
as she did in Beijing for a bit of Games partying or performing
on Dancing with the Stars, Solo has shown, as she did against
Japan, that her best moves are made on the field.
"Hope saved the day five times," gushed Wambach. "Sometimes
in these final games your goalkeeper can make that difference
and she proved that tonight.
"She's the best goalkeeper in the world because she makes
those big time saves when we needed her to."
