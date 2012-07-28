By Mike Collett
LONDON, July 28 Hosts Britain, reigning
champions the United States and gold medal contenders Brazil all
qualified for the quarter-finals of the women's soccer
tournament after maintaining their perfect starts at the London
Olympics on Saturday.
North Korea will join them if they beat France in the day's
late match at Hampden Park.
Britain, competing for the first time, were too strong for
African champions Cameroon and won 3-0 in front of 31,000 fans
at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, to follow up their historic
first win against New Zealand on Wednesday.
The United States, bidding for a third successive gold, also
won 3-0 against Colombia in Glasgow while Brazil, bidding for a
first Olympic soccer gold, beat New Zealand 1-0 at Cardiff with
another goal from Cristiane, whose overall tally of 12 is an
Olympic all-time scoring record.
World champions Japan, however, were held to a 0-0 draw by
Sweden in Coventry and are not yet definitely through.
Britain proved too strong for Cameroon and always looked
like winning after Casey Stoney and Jill Scott put them 2-0
ahead after 23 minutes. Steph Houghton, who scored England's
first ever Olympic goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win over New Zealand
wrapped up the points with the third in the 82nd minute.
British coach Hope Powell said afterwards: "We are happy to
win the game. They were very physical and quick but we were
disciplined and we executed all three goals well."
The U.S followed up their opening win against France with a
solid performance against Colombia with goals from Megan
Rapinoe, Abby Wambach, with her 140th international goal, and
Carli Lloyd, with the last two goals coming in the last 16
minutes.
Rapinoe said afterwards she was delighted the U.S. had
clinched their place in the last eight before meeting North
Korea in their final game.
"Now we have officially qualified it feels really good."
The women's competition, unlike the men's, is open to
players of all ages with the top two from each of the three
groups and the best two third place teams going into the
knockout stages.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Nigel Hunt)