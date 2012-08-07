LONDON Aug 7 Mexico reached the men's Olympic
soccer final for the first time when they came from behind to
beat Japan 3-1 in front of more than 82,000 fans at a rainy
Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
Japan went ahead with an arrowed shot from Yuki Otsu from
outside the area after 12 minutes but their hopes of emulating
the women's team, who reached their final by beating France at
Wembley on Monday, faded as Mexico gradually took control.
The equaliser came in the 31st minute when Marco Fabian
nodded in a flicked on corner from Giovani Dos Santos from close
range and Mexico, who were the better team, deservedly went
ahead with a sizzling shot from Oribe Peralta after 65 minutes.
Substitute Javier Cortes completed the scoring with an
angled shot after a solo run in the third minute of added time.
Mexico will meet the winners of Tuesday's other semi-final
between Brazil and South Korea at Old Trafford (1845GMT) in
Saturday's showpiece at Wembley while Japan will play the loser
of that game for the bronze medal at Cardiff on Friday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)